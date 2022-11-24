U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.85
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    +11.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7230
    -0.8500 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,599.01
    +49.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.91
    +5.33 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.31
    +8.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

New era in China: German fashion designer finds new career in Shenyang

·1 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

As a fashion designer, Barbara Freiman from Germany is very fond of traditional Chinese fabric patterns and cutting techniques. She has been in Shenyang for five years, exploring new design styles and combining the style of her home country with Chinese traditional elements, which has won the love of many Chinese customers.

Barbara founded her own brand of children's clothing in China in 2017. Her company was among the first batch of enterprises settling in the Shenyang area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone, where they have easy access to favorable policies, such as an optimized registration process and convenient tax services.

The e-commerce industry has seen enormous development in recent years, which makes buying and selling more convenient. As Barbara said, "you can sell anything on your phone," and the sellers can see the entire sales process, she added. Combining Chinese cultural elements with European design, the clothes designed by Barbara are able to reach more clients thanks to e-commerce, which seems to have shortened the distance between sellers and buyers and connects the whole world.

Watch the video to find out more.

https://youtu.be/ZWP3uhn_rJ8

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-german-fashion-designer-finds-new-career-in-shenyang-301686698.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

