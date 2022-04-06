U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.84
    -33.28 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.77
    -74.41 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,950.79
    -253.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.80
    -29.24 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.78
    -5.18 (-5.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.20
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6310
    +0.0750 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7800
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,784.33
    -2,188.34 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.52
    -36.83 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

A New Era of Empowered Consumers: How sharkware.io is Helping Individuals and Businesses Protect What Matters Most in the Digital Age

·2 min read

Offering full-service I.T. consulting, remote support, cyber security, hardware, and software implementation, and much more, sharkware.io has solidified its spot as Michigan's trusted I.T. resource

DETROIT, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two decades, technology has far surpassed society's wildest expectations, ushering the modern world into the digital renaissance. Virtually anything accomplished in 2022 is done through the power of technology. However, modern innovations bring forth problems that only modern solutions can master. For individuals and businesses, the digital world can be daunting and precarious if not managed correctly. To bridge the gap between the digital renaissance and modern consumers, sharkware.io has established itself as a one-stop I.T. solution, helping individuals and businesses in South-East Michigan succeed.

The world of I.T. and cyber security is a complex and nuanced industry where many fall prey to schemes and gimmicks, placing their most valuable information in jeopardy. sharkeware.io is on a mission to change the face of the industry by helping equip and empower consumers with the tools, resources, and guidance required to not only survive but thrive amid the digital renaissance.

Offering I.T. consulting, remote support, cyber security, hardware, and software implementation, and much more, sharkware.io is filling a long-anticipated void in the industry, effectively creating a space of trust, transparency, and authenticity in times of uncertainty. sharkware.io holds a genuine and authentic desire to see every client travel down a path to success, while sharkware.io effectively takes care of unneeded roadblocks.

Leveraging over 10 years of expert industry experience, sharkware.io is privy to staying on the brink of cutting-edge technologies and is always eager to go the extra mile for its clients.

"We navigate the deep dark waters of the web so you don't have to!"

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping their clients succeed amid the digital renaissance, sharkware.io's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about sharkware.io, please visit: https://www.sharkware.io/

PRESS CONTACT

Shark Support
(248) 805‑1092
https://www.sharkware.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-empowered-consumers-how-sharkwareio-is-helping-individuals-and-businesses-protect-what-matters-most-in-the-digital-age-301519166.html

SOURCE sharkware.io

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Executives Sell at the Right Time, Avoiding Billions in Losses

    Insiders at companies based in China but listed on a U.S. exchange avoided at least $10 billion in losses on trades made between 2016 and mid-2021 by selling stock ahead of significant price declines, researchers found.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Show Bearish Signs, LUNA Could Surge Above $125

    Bitcoin price is struggling to surpass $47,150, Ethereum’s ether failed near $3,550, and LUNA is eyeing a fresh rally towards $125.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Mark Cuban is ‘very bullish’ on the upcoming Ethereum ‘merge.’ Here’s why he says the upgrade is so important for the cryptocurrency

    The billionaire and Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban told Fortune the crypto’s upcoming upgrade will be important for two key reasons.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Okta CEO Says Lapsus$ Hack is 'Big Deal,' Aims to Restore Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. doesn’t yet know how many of its customers were affected by a January data breach that the company waited nearly two months to make public, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said Monday during an interview with Bloomberg Television.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanction

  • Why the WAVES Token Is Sinking Today

    The WAVES (CRYPTO: WAVES) token is giving back its recent gains today. A different cryptocurrency in the Waves ecosystem is struggling these days, which raises questions about the whole Waves system and the viability of the WAVES token. The Neutrino USD (CRYPTO: USDN) stablecoin is supposed to provide a platform for exchanging value between real-world U.S. dollars and digital tokens in the Waves system.

  • Prepared wants to drag the US 911 system into the modern era

    Prepared, a startup building technology to better connect citizens to the U.S. emergency calling system, announced today that it has raised a $9.8 million round, led by First Round. Other investors in the round included M13, 8VC, and Modern Venture Partners, among others. Prepared was born 3.5 years ago when co-founder and CEO Michael Chime started building software targeting public safety while at Yale.

  • Bell introduces the fastest Internet speeds of any major provider in Canada

    Bell today introduced the fastest Internet speeds of any major provider in Canada, with total speeds three times faster than cable. Bell pure fibre Internet service now offers download speeds of 3 Gbps (gigabits per second) as well as upload speeds of 3 Gbps, providing that faster experience while working or learning from home, playing games or sharing videos with the upload speeds that cable cannot deliver.

  • These Are My 4 Favorite Cryptos Right Now

    Others see blockchain's potential to change the way we do things and want to be part of this emerging industry. Helium uses blockchain technology to power a network of hotspots for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

  • Some Chinese Companies Find Workaround to Avoid U.S. Delisting

    Facing the prospect of being booted off U.S. stock exchanges, several Chinese companies have come up with a way to keep their U.S. listings, while Beijing seeks to resolve a long-running audit standoff with Washington.

  • Salesforce upgrades marketing, field service, and sales tools with AI

    Today, timed with a conference out of Sydney, Australia, Salesforce announced new analytics-powered features across its Service and Marketing Cloud suites designed to "'humanize’ engagement between companies and their customers." While that might be overpromising, the new and updated tools aim to -- in Salesforce's words -- simplify processes like conversing with customers and reconciling disparate marketing data. "With these latest innovations, Salesforce is exploring how combining marketing and customer service solutions can help global brands pivot to direct-to-consumer and strengthen customer relationships as they navigate social and economic uncertainty, heightened customer expectations and an evolving hybrid working world," a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email.

  • Neiman Marcus Gets $200 Million Investment From Farfetch

    The agreement initially will allow Neiman Marcus’s Berdgorf Goodman brand to expand overseas digitally by using Farfetch’s technology to power its digital business.

  • AI is explaining itself to humans. And it's paying off

    Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn boosted subscription revenue by 8% after arming its sales team with artificial intelligence software that not only predicts clients at risk of canceling, but also explains how it arrived at its conclusion. The system, introduced last July and to be described in a LinkedIn blog post on Wednesday, marks a breakthrough in getting AI to "show its work" in a helpful way. While AI scientists have no problem designing systems that make accurate predictions on all sorts of business outcomes, they are discovering that to make those tools more effective for human operators, the AI may need to explain itself through another algorithm.

  • Open source data integration platform Airbyte launches its cloud service

    Airbyte, an open source data integration platform for building ELT data pipelines, today announced the general availability of its cloud service. The company is also detailing its new compensation plan for open source developers who write and maintain data connectors for the platform and it plans to launch its new command-line interface later this week, too. The promise of Airbyte is that it allows businesses to easily create resilient ELT (extract, load and transform) pipelines by either using the company's pre-built connectors or by building their own.

  • SpaceX, USAID deliver 5,000 satellite internet terminals to Ukraine

    Starlink's terminals help a user connect to the internet through the company's constellation of satellites without the need for a cable connection. The U.S. agency said SpaceX donated 3,667 terminals and the internet service itself, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals.

  • Near Protocol Raises $350M

    Hedge fund giant Tiger Global led the funding round. It’s Near’s second nine-figure raise this year.

  • The Works forced to shut some shops after cyber-attack

    The retailer said that five of its 526 shops have temporarily been shut since the attack last week.

  • Chinese broadcaster Shandong Television pursues NFT, metaverse projects as country's media firms tap into virtual assets

    The television network of eastern China's Shandong province has started developing a marketplace for digital collectibles, as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are called in the world's second-largest economy, becoming the country's latest government-owned media enterprise to jump on the virtual asset bandwagon after Xinhua News Agency last December. Broadcaster Shandong Television also plans to build its own blockchain infrastructure to support its digital collectibles, while developing "a series of m

  • Maker of ‘Axie Infinity’ Game Raises Funds to Reimburse Victims of Crypto Hack

    The cryptocurrency startup behind the popular online game has raised $150 million to help it reimburse users after hackers last month stole $500 million worth of cryptocurrency.