A New Era of Innovation: How The Bijou Electronics Power Quality Score™ Will Revolutionize the Power Electronics Industry

·3 min read

The Bijou Electronics Proprietary PQS Program Provides Strategic Insights on Areas of Improvement for Manufacturers While Creating More Informed Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to anything electronic, data is king; but when it comes to power electronics and energy, whose data can be trusted? Regulatory agencies require labeling for consumers on how much an appliance costs per year to operate, but what about the quality of the power? One purpose-driven company is on a mission to conserve energy, diagnose power quality, and push the power electronics manufacturing industry forward by inspiring better designs and implementation.

Bijou Electronics is proud to announce their proprietary Power Quality Score (PQS), the revolutionary method dismantling the status quo within the power electronics industry to provide in-depth data and ratings on power quality to usher in a new era of innovation and accountability. The Power Quality Score is a subscription-based service empowering manufacturers to diagnose design flaws through unbiased data and in-depth insights into the quality of power and energy usage of a given product.

The founders of Bijou Electronics created the Power Quality Score to bridge the gap between product design and energy loss. While testing products for power quality, Bijou Electronics discovered that almost every device tested had design flaws that had a direct impact on power quality and energy usage. The estimated losses from these flaws result in roughly 10% of wasted residential energy throughout the US. The amount of energy from solar produced annually is not enough to combat the waste from poor power quality in electronic devices.

The Power Quality Score is far more than just a vanity metric, it is a mission to redefine the way we view and analyze power and energy within all communities. The PQS of any product provides the ultimate level of transparency between manufacturers and consumers, which directly impacts sales and revenue. Over time, it would behoove the public to implement the PQS as a required metric on all products as they are released to ensure top-tier power quality while consequently saving the planet.

"PQS provides the highest benchmark for power quality for any device that gets plugged into our power grids. This is the ultimate test to seek out and expose green-washing while reducing the amount of energy that needs to be created to power our lives." Alex Cornwell, Co-Founder

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the power electronics industry; Bijou Electronics' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the Power Quality Score service.

To learn more about Bijou Electronics, please visit: https://www.bijouelectronics.com/

YouTube

About Bijou Electronics

Bijou Electronics is an industry leader in data innovations for the power electronics industry. Founded in 2015 by three lifelong friends, Brian, Adam, and Alex, Bijou Electronics was created to bridge the gap between data and power for manufacturers and consumers alike. When they realized they were not able to find any agencies or regulatory bodies evaluating power quality, Bijou Electronics created the Power Quality Score, a new way to push the power electronics manufacturing industry forward into better design that will result in less grid load and less energy wasted, to ultimately benefit society.

Press Contact:

Alex Cornwell
1-315-618-2499
https://www.bijouelectronics.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-innovation-how-the-bijou-electronics-power-quality-score-will-revolutionize-the-power-electronics-industry-301407942.html

SOURCE Bijou Electronics

