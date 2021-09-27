U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.78
    -3.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,936.29
    +138.29 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,989.04
    -58.66 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.32
    +41.25 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.54
    +1.56 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1711
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    +0.0150 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9610
    +0.2760 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,187.86
    -87.45 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.96
    -30.56 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

In the Era of Innovation, Data Center Security Market is Gaining Momentum - Arizton

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent years, the data center market is accelerating rapidly across all regions. Surge of cloud computing services and applications are gaining high traction in the US market, thereby fueling the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers. The market is witnessing continuous competition among global vendors offering physical security systems. Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market have forced several vendors to offer more novel solutions in the data center industry.

Arizton Logo
Arizton Logo

Arizton's research reports on data center offer an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Here's a sneak peek at these reports:

1. Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global data center physical security market is expected to reach USD 1,045.9 million by 2026. With the increasing development of sophisticated technology, data center security becomes important for operators. Companies are increasingly working toward ensuring that customer data is protected, by installing physical security measures at the perimeter, building, data hall, and cabinet level. For instance, Sify Technologies has invested in facilities across India equipped with physical security systems such as video surveillance, motion detection, and multi-level access control along with physicals security guards. Data center investments by local and global data center providers are increasing YoY and telecommunication companies are investing in data center facilities, thereby contributing to the physical security market.

The data center physical security market in North America is growing due to the rapid growth of data centers. The major contributors to market growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch. The data center physical security market in North America was valued at USD 306.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 449.0 million by 2026. The need for a minimum of four layers of security in data centers is mandatory, and with the construction of hyperscale data centers, investments in physical security are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-physical-security-market-size-analysis

2. Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global data center fire suppression & detection market will grow at a CAGR of 7.58% during the period 2021-2026. The data center fire detection & suppression systems market witnessed significant growth with more than 400 new investment and expansion projects in 2020. Data center operators are also designing their facilities with a zoned-based installation of fire detection & suppression systems to avoid triggering of fire suppression systems in the whole space. Data center operators are also looking for alternative fire suppression systems and fire extinguishers, which reduce the chance of water/aqua damage. Gaseous fire suppression systems are innovative systems that are mostly preferred by data center operators at critical points in the facilities such as server rooms. In North America, gaseous fire suppression systems and Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) detection systems dominated in 2020.

Rack-based fire detection & suppression systems are innovative systems that edge data center operators are likely to adopt. Vendors are innovating such kinds of products with the increasing demand for edge facilities. For instance, the Minimax OneU rack-mounted fire suppression system consists of the Novec 1230 suppressing agent. A single OneU rack-mounted fire suppression system through sensitive air sampling detection technology can protect up to 100 cubic feet of volume. Other benefits such as faster installation and ease of maintenance make the solutions suitable for micro and edge facilities. The rising fire incidences at data center facilities across the world have increased the need for the installation of highly sensitive smoke detection systems and quick-fire suppression systems.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-fire-detection-suppression-market

3. Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global data center precision air conditioners market is expected to reach USD 1,841.8 million by 2025. The global data center precision air conditioners market will continue to grow with increased investments in large and mega data centers by colocation, cloud, and enterprises across the globe. Vendors offering precision air conditioners and cooling systems are innovating their products to increase efficiency. Over the past few years, data center operators are adopting energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions aimed at reducing power consumption by up to 50%, thereby boosting the demand for data center precision air conditioning market.

Free cooling techniques have grown significantly over the past few years across regions that have favorable climatic conditions and can utilize evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes. Regions such as the Nordics, Western Europe, and North America have witnessed a higher adoption of free cooling techniques with CRAC units. Vendors offering precision air conditioners cooling, which include CRAC & CRAH units, in-row, and in-rack cooling solutions, consider edge data centers as a potential growth area for their product portfolio.

Get more insights now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market

Subscribe to our data center knowledge base portfolio to access the latest research reports at competitive pricing.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-the-era-of-innovation-data-center-security-market-is-gaining-momentum---arizton-301385646.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Oil prices look to finish at a nearly 3-year high; Goldman Sachs lifts Brent year-end target to $90 a barrel

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • Oil heads for $80 as energy crisis escalates

    Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine gas boss Putin’s power play sets new German leader a challenge FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher, boosted by Rolls Royce Nasdaq falls as investors swapped big tech for stocks linked to economic growth Kallum Pickering: The Tories need a stronger Labour to make Brexit work Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Wells Fargo reaches $37.3 million settlement of U.S. claims it overcharged clients

    Wells Fargo & Co on Monday reached a $37.3 million settlement to resolve U.S. government accusations that it fraudulently overcharged hundreds of commercial customers who used its foreign exchange services. The settlement filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan requires a judge's approval, and resolves civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank. According to court papers, Wells Fargo defrauded 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 by systematically charging higher spreads or sales margins on foreign exchange transactions than it promised, and providing financial incentives to salespeople for the overcharges.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • The joys of a health savings account, and 5 ways you can use it in retirement

    You can use the money now, or to lower out-of-pocket medical costs in retirement. Here are some of the advantages of an HSA, plus how it works with Medicare.

  • Ways and Means Committee adds a federal Auto-IRA program to $3.5 trillion package

    A nationwide retirement program combined with an enhanced Savers Credit would really help lower-paid workers save for retirement. The House Ways and Means Committee has included Auto-IRAs in the $3.5-trillion health, education, and climate bill. Who knows what will eventually get passed, but this addition is a big step forward on the journey to make sure that all Americans are covered by a retirement plan at work.