A New Era of Local Marketing Emerges With BrandMuscle.ai

PR Newswire
·2 min read

BrandMuscle Develops Local Marketing AI Tool to Help Marketers Effortlessly Elevate Campaigns and Drive Results

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now brand marketers and their affiliates can optimize local marketing campaigns in seconds with BrandMuscle.ai. BrandMuscle's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution improves channel marketing results by drafting on-brand copy, automating tasks, and enhancing campaigns. With AI, marketers can drive better marketing results with fewer resources. It empowers brands to truly do more with less without compromising performance.

Brand Muscle Logo
Brand Muscle Logo

BrandMuscle.ai boosts efficiency by automating the most time-consuming tasks in local marketing. All you have to do is provide a short prompt, and the AI solution will generate contextually relevant social media posts, emails, and campaigns in seconds. BrandMuscle's new AI solution also delivers hyper-personalized marketing deployment recommendations by leveraging historical data, third-party market intel, and behavioral insights to provide intelligent guidance to channel marketers and their affiliates.

"What we're doing with BrandMuscle.ai is helping marketers stay ahead of the curve in a time when competition is at its highest," said James Morse, Senior Vice President of Product Management at BrandMuscle. "Our AI solution empowers marketers to reach more consumers while saving time and resources."

By automatically optimizing marketing tactics, BrandMuscle.ai offers an intuitive way for brands and affiliates to deliver high-performing and compliant marketing campaigns while streamlining processes and workflows.

"BrandMuscle is pushing the boundaries of local marketing innovation in a way that's never been done before," said Helen Baptist, Chief Strategy and Market Officer at BrandMuscle. "The world of AI innovation is on fire, and we are bringing a best-in-class solution to market that truly moves the needle for our clients."

Contact BrandMuscle to schedule your BrandMuscle.ai demo.

Connect With BrandMuscle

Follow BrandMuscle on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact BrandMuscle to get in touch with a representative.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world's top brands. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver exceptional local brand experiences. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire more customers, build brand loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information on BrandMuscle, visit brandmuscle.com.

