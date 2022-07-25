U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

A New Era of Luxury Real Estate: How Matthew Martinez Leveraged the AI Technology to Become One of California's Top Brokers

·3 min read

Noted as one of Instagram's top real estate agents, Matthew Martinez is using game-changing AI technology to identify real estate investment opportunities and generate sales leads

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to luxury real estate and investment properties, it seems like realtors and brokers are a dime a dozen, right? So in a saturated industry, how does one stand out from the competition to rise to the top? Just ask Matthew Martinez, one of California's top brokers and founder of Diamond Real Estate Group. In just a few short years, Matthew has leaped to the top of the industry with grace, poise, and precision.

Anyone within the industry understands that the concept of real estate is far more complex than just selling homes; it is encompassing the world's best sales tactics, an innate eye for marketing, the use of cutting-edge technology, and immaculate customer service. Matthew Martinez has made it his mission to not only become a well-rounded realtor but to inspire and teach others how to achieve the same level of success.

Welcomed as a guest on countless podcasts, media outlets, and blogs, Martinez has essentially become the real estate sector's "Wolf of Wall Street" — ushering in a new generation of empowered agents poised to sell with passion and precision. Noted as one of the top 100 luxury real estate agents on social media and particularly on Instagram by Property Spark, Matthew Martinez breaks the traditional confines of the industry to create an incubator where like-minded individuals can come together, learn, and collaborate.

On his Instagram with over 111K followers, Matthew provides high-quality content with unparalleled insight to help buyers, sellers, and other agents understand the nuances of the industry as it changes and evolves in real time.

Additionally, by leveraging the power of big data, social media and cutting-edge AI technology, Matthew Martinez has created a proprietary system designed to help identify real estate investment opportunities and generate sales leads for Diamond Real Estate Group with minimal effort and maximum return.

"My team and I have spent the last few years developing our software and systems to provide our clients with an unparalleled opportunity to seamlessly buy, sell and invest in real estate."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to changing the face of modern real estate; Matthew Martinez's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Matthew Martinez and Diamond Group Estates, please visit: https://www.DiamondGroupEstates.com or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thematthewmartinez/

About Matthew Martinez

Matthew Martinez is a luxury and investment real estate broker serving California's wine country and Bay Area. Renowned as one of the industry's finest investors, flippers, brokers, and #30 on Property Sparks' top real estate agents on social media, Matthew Martinez is changing the face of modern real estate with creativity, innovation, and cutting-edge marketing tactics. In 2021, Matthew Martinez founded his brokerage, Diamond Group Estates which has since emerged into an internationally leading tech-powered real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial properties, vacant land development, and fix and flip investment properties.

PRESS CONTACT

Matthew Martinez
800-661-5080
https://www.DiamondGroupEstates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-luxury-real-estate-how-matthew-martinez-leveraged-the-ai-technology-to-become-one-of-californias-top-brokers-301592572.html

SOURCE Matthew Martinez

