U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.80
    +13.35 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,284.00
    +63.64 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,496.99
    +125.42 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.89
    +11.96 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +1.49 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.40
    +5.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.96
    +0.22 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6590
    -0.0660 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8310
    +0.4430 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,671.17
    +672.17 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.93
    +12.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.65
    -15.01 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

A New Era of Multi-Tasking: Men Want to Shop and Game at the Same Time

·3 min read

5WPR's Consumer Culture Report Dives into the Convergence of Gaming and Shopping

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their Consumer Culture Report revealing over half of men surveyed enjoy seeing their favorite brands on gaming platforms, and close to 30% have made digital purchases to own products from these brands virtually.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

Beyond the screen, 43% of men who use any gaming platform have been influenced to make offline purchases by these brand integrations. According to a 2021 survey by Statista, men accounted for 55% of all video gamers in the United States.

"Smart brands will go wherever consumers are spending time, but the key to securing transactions is finding authentic integrations within these games," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Right now, many of these integrations might entice men more than women gamers because they're being targeted. A brand that traditionally has a larger female consumer base might not be thinking about offering branded products in a game like Fortnite just yet, but that discrepancy is becoming smaller each day, and soon we can expect to see more traditionally feminine brands entering the gaming market."

At the time of the survey, only 14% of female gaming respondents had made purchases from their favorite brands virtually. However, 29% of female gamers had been influenced to make purchases by these brand integrations offline, suggesting females still value physical products more than virtual ones, possibly because they still spend most of their time and money in reality.

"As the boundaries between reality and digital are increasingly blurred, we can expect to see consumers spend more time and money in these virtual worlds, regardless of age and gender. With the introduction of more advanced virtual reality and the Metaverse, soon it won't be enough to own the physical product, you'll be buying it for your virtual avatar too," adds Busch. "My advice to brands who have not yet considered gaming integrations is to begin building your virtual presence – it will only continue to grow as a strong sales and marketing channel."

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry, providing clients with the most up-to-date consumer insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of client campaigns.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-era-of-multi-tasking-men-want-to-shop-and-game-at-the-same-time-301524993.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by 35% As Robinhood Adds SHIB, SOL, COMP & MATIC

    The crypto service provider made a massive dent in the market today as it announced the addition of these four cryptocurrencies.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Meta to take nearly half of sales made by its metaverse creators as fees

    The overall charge comprises of 30% hardware platform fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games meant for its virtual reality headsets, and a further 17.5% cut as its Horizon platform fees, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. On Monday, the tech giant said it would start testing tools for creators to sell digital assets and in turn make money on Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse.

  • World’s Largest Courier Company, UPS Plans on Entering the Metaverse

    The United Parcel Service of America is eyeing to dominate the virtual economy to become a major player in the virtual world ecosystem.

  • How to thrive in retirement

    A comprehensive successful retirement plan needs to include concrete plans and strategies for several nonfinancial aspects.

  • 3 Things About Pacific Biosciences of California That Smart Investors Know

    The three purest plays on the science are Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) -- also known as PacBio -- and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT). For shareholders of PacBio, it has never been about sales and profit.

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • Elon Musk Sued by Investor for Delay in Disclosing His Twitter Stake

    A Twitter shareholder alleges the Tesla CEO delayed disclosing his stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.