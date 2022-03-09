U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.00
    +28.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,834.00
    +232.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,354.25
    +87.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.20
    +14.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.05
    +2.35 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    2,055.90
    +12.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.25
    +0.36 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0921
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8210
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,691.07
    +3,381.05 (+8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.14
    +69.65 (+8.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Eramet: changes in the Executive Committee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eramet SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ERMAF
  • ERMAY
Eramet SA
Eramet SA

Paris, 9 March 2022, 8:00 am

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: changes in the Executive Committee

End of February, Eramet presented its new strategic roadmap, which records the ongoing divestment of the High Performance Alloys Division's activities, the refocusing on the growth-generating mining and metals activities, as well as the acceleration of development in metals for the energy transition.

In this context, and in view of the decision of Philippe Gundermann and Thomas Devedjian to give a different direction to their careers, the Group's Executive Committee is changing.

Under the leadership of Christel Bories, Chairman and CEO of Eramet:

  • Kleber Silva is appointed Chief Operating Officer. He is in charge of the Nickel, Manganese, Mineral Sands, Manganese Alloys and Lithium BUs, as well as development projects in energy transition metals.

A Brazilian national, Kleber joined the Group in 2018 as Director of the Mining and Metals Division. Previously, he spent more than 25 years in various mining and steel groups such as Arcelor Mittal and Vale.

  • Nicolas Carré is appointed Chief Financial Officer, in charge of procurement and IT, from May 2. He succeeds Thomas Devedjian who has decided to seize a new professional opportunity.

Nicolas has more than 20 years of experience in senior finance positions in various sectors (automotive, flooring) and countries (United States, Czech Republic, Germany). He joined Eramet in 2019 as Chief Controlling Officer of the Group's Mining and Metals Division.

  • Geoff Streeton is appointed Chief Development Officer, in charge of Strategy, Innovation and Business Development, from March 31. He succeeds Philippe Gundermann who has decided to leave the Group to carry out a personal project.

An Australian national, Geoff joined Eramet on 1st March. Previously, he held various operational and business development positions in the mining industry within major industrial groups such as BHP and Mitsubishi Corporation.

  • Anne-Marie le Maignan is confirmed as Executive Vice-President Human Resources, Health and Security.

Anne-Marie has been in this position since 2019. Before joining Eramet in 2003 where she held various HR positions in operations, Anne-Marie spent 15 years in the Saint-Gobain Group.

  • Virginie de Chassey is confirmed as Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer, in charge of Corporate Affairs and Communication.

Virginie joined the Group in 2018. Previously, Virginie held various positions in the field of sustainable development, communication and public affairs within the Pechiney and PSA groups.

  • Jean de L'Hermite is confirmed as General Counsel.

Jean joined Eramet in 2012. Previously, he held various positions in the French Administration, Ministerial Cabinets and was Technical Advisor to the French Prime Minister from 2005 to 2007. He has been a State Counselor since 2010.

  • Jérôme Fabre, Executive Vice-President High Performance Alloys Division, will continue to manage the activities of this Division until their divestment in the coming months.

Jérôme joined Eramet in 2009 where he held various positions within the Group's mining activities before taking over the Management of the High Performance Alloys Division in 2018. Previously, he held various positions at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Embassy of France in the United States and the French Ministry of Ecology, Energy, Sustainable Development and Spatial Planning.

Christel Bories said: “I would like to thank Thomas Devedjian and Philippe Gundermann for their commitment and their key role during the Group's transformation phase over the last five years. The team joins me in wishing them every success in their future projects.

We are pleased to welcome Geoff Streeton and Nicolas Carré to the Executive Committee. Their experience in mining and metals industry will be an asset to support the growth and international development phase that Eramet is entering.”

Calendar

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 first-quarter turnover

31.05.2022: Shareholders’ General Meeting

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com





PRESS CONTACT



Communication Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 6 11 85 20 57

pauline.briand@eramet.com



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Russian rouble ticks higher in little volume after stark losses

    The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. "The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.

  • Why 'money will never be the same' after Russia-Ukraine, and Bitcoin may benefit

    The fallout from the crisis in Eastern Europe may hurt traditional assets, but benefit crypto.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineU.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, according to

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Palantir: Risks Mostly Priced In, Catalysts Yet to Emerge, Says Morgan Stanley

    Prior to the recent market meltdown, a case could be made that many stocks are simply overvalued. However, the selloff for some names has been nothing short of brutal and demands some reassessment. Take shares of Palantir (PLTR), for instance, which sit 70% below the all-time high reached at the start of 2021. The previous lofty valuation formed part of Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss’ bear case but the lowered multiple makes the stock a lot more palatable now. That was not the only concern for Wei

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.