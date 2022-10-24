U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

·2 min read
Paris, 24 October 2022, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 7,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the      issuer

Identification code of     issuer (Legal Entity   Identifier)

Day of transaction

Identification code of          financial      instrument

Aggregated daily      volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the          purchased shares*

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

17/10/2022

FR0000131757

4

63.95

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

17/10/2022

FR0000131757

1,496

63.28

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

18/10/2022

FR0000131757

1,500

65.00

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

19/10/2022

FR0000131757

1,500

63.51

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

20/10/2022

FR0000131757

4

64.15

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

20/10/2022

FR0000131757

1,496

62.99

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

21/10/2022

FR0000131757

1,500

62.93

 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

 

TOTAL

7,500

63.55

  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 17th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

27.10.2022: Publication of 2022 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


