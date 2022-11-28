Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Paris, 28 November 2022, 6:00 p.m.
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 5,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
21/11/2022
FR0000131757
75
73.30
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
21/11/2022
FR0000131757
925
72.56
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
22/11/2022
FR0000131757
80
75.45
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
22/11/2022
FR0000131757
920
73.84
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
23/11/2022
FR0000131757
94
78.35
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
23/11/2022
FR0000131757
906
77.44
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
24/11/2022
FR0000131757
50
77.65
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
24/11/2022
FR0000131757
950
77.87
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/11/2022
FR0000131757
30
76.15
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/11/2022
FR0000131757
83
76.39
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/11/2022
FR0000131757
887
76.67
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
5,000
75.72
Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 21st, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results
27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.
www.eramet.com
