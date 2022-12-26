U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9050
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,830.11
    +27.78 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.81
    -1.13 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet SA
·2 min read
Eramet SA
Eramet SA


Paris, 26 December 2022, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 4,950 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market        

Name of the      issuer

Identification code of     issuer (Legal Entity   Identifier)

Day of transaction

Identification code of          financial      instrument

Aggregated daily      volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the          purchased shares*

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

19/12/2022

FR0000131757

1,000

79.72

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

20/12/2022

FR0000131757

18

82.30

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

20/12/2022

FR0000131757

982

80.49

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

21/12/2022

FR0000131757

51

84.70

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

21/12/2022

FR0000131757

949

83.62

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

22/12/2022

FR0000131757

1,000

84.23

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

23/12/2022

FR0000131757

18

84.35

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

23/12/2022

FR0000131757

932

83.87

 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

 

TOTAL

4,950

82.39

  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of December 19th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

 

PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com

 

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • AT&T Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has begun a new chapter. Although that focus should improve its ability to compete with Verizon and T-Mobile, it continues to face significant challenges. For this reason, investors and those interested in becoming AT&T investors need a firm grasp of AT&T's bull and bear cases before making a decision.

  • Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy?

    Rising electric vehicle sales are unsurprisingly creating a lot of demand for EV charging stations in the U.S. and abroad, and that's making investors take a closer look at EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). ChargePoint sells the hardware and software for charging stations. The company has a lot of businesses as customers, which pay to have the charging stations installed for customers or employees.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • Apple Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Although Apple is a financially secure company with a diverse product line and reputable brand, investing in it also comes with significant risks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar in a Santa Claus Rally

    Years ago, investors observed that a phenomenon dubbed the Santa Claus rally often occurred during the year-end holidays. Three Motley Fool contributors identified stocks they think could soar in a Santa Claus rally. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.