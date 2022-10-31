Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Paris, 31 October 2022, 6:00 p.m.
Eramet announces the purchase of 6,650 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
24/10/2022
FR0000131757
78
63.50
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
24/10/2022
FR0000131757
20
63.15
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
24/10/2022
FR0000131757
1,402
63.43
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/10/2022
FR0000131757
45
62.85
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/10/2022
FR0000131757
32
62.95
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
25/10/2022
FR0000131757
1,423
62.58
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
26/10/2022
FR0000131757
1,350
65.61
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
27/10/2022
FR0000131757
18
67.40
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
27/10/2022
FR0000131757
1,282
66.80
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
28/10/2022
FR0000131757
1,000
66.89
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
6,650
64.87
Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 24th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results
27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover
