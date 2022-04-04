U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Eramet: Release of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Eramet SA
·2 min read
Eramet SA
Eramet SA

Paris, 4 April 2022, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Release of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Eramet announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, "AMF") on 4 April 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document can be viewed on the Company's website (www.eramet.com, in the Investors / Regulated Information section). Copies of this document are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office located at: 10, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

  • 2021 annual financial report, including the Statement on non-financial performance
    ("DPEF" 1) and the Vigilance Plan,

  • Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate governance,

  • Report on the Statutory auditors' fees,

  • Information on the share buyback programme.

Calendar

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 first-quarter turnover

31.05.2022: Shareholders' General Meeting

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com





PRESS CONTACT



Communication Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 6 11 85 20 57

pauline.briand@eramet.com



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


1 Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière

Attachment


