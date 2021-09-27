Erasca is Named One of Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” Biotechnology Companies of 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2021’s “Fierce 15” biotechnology companies, identifying Erasca as one of the industry’s most promising biotechnology companies.



“Speaking with this year’s class of Fierce 15 winners showed us that not even a global pandemic can stop incredible innovations in medicine, and we’re on the cusp of some new breakthrough treatments despite unprecedented disruption last year,” said Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor of Fierce Biotech. “The Fierce Biotech team heard one thing in common from our 2021 Fierce 15 winners: strong teams of scientists and professionals united in a goal to advance life-changing medicines. We’re proud to showcase this esteemed group of emerging biotechs to the world.”

Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder continued, “We are honored to be recognized by Fierce Biotech as an innovative biotechnology leader, highlighting the transformative potential of our lofty mission to erase cancer. Having assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry, we are dedicated to comprehensively shutting down multiple oncogenic drivers within one of cancer’s most frequently mutated pathways, which accounts for approximately 5.5 million new cases of cancer worldwide per year. We believe this robust and systematic approach, tailored to patients with diverse cancer types and molecular alterations, offers therapeutic hope for treating some of the most aggressive cancers.”

Now in its 19th year, the Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. Every year, Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers, and a competitive market position.

Story continues

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news, and more. More than 300,000 top biopharma professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our belief that we have assembled the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry, the potential patient populations for our product candidates, and our belief in the therapeutic success of shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation the risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



