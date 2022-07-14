Erase PTSD Now Stands United With the Highland Park, IL Community

Mass shootings linked to PTSD. Erase PTSD Now provides an innovative solution to counteract the impact of the symptoms.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sadly, these events have transitioned from outliers to commonplace, with the United States reporting greater than 300 this year at the time of this writing. Mass shootings present a point of collective trauma impacting survivors, families who lost loved ones, communities where the events unfolded, and society as a whole as details are shared via traditional and social media platforms.

Additionally, cellular telephone cameras allow for on-the-spot footage and live streaming, leaving an untold number of persons exposed to graphic horrors as they occur, experiencing in tandem with those at the scene the overwhelming trauma of the incident. Exposure, once or repeatedly, whether in person or second-hand, can result in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), where biological changes happen in the brain, severely impacting one's perceptions of safety.

In the aftermath of tragic incidents, it is essential to spend time with family and friends, avoid isolating yourself, and engage in exercise or meditate to mitigate the mental and emotional toll. However, do not dismiss repeated intrusive thoughts because PTSD is real and demands intervention.

Though used for pain management since 1925, Ukrainian-born and Chicago-based board-certified anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Eugene Lipov adopted the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure in 2006 to eradicate the destructive impact of PTSD. Instead of drugs, SGB uses ultrasound-guided local anesthetic injections into the stellate ganglion, a nerve bundle in the neck, to reset the fight or flight response, relieving nightmares and crippling anxiety and restoring the mind to its pre-trauma state. The procedure has previously proven to be successful with mass shooting survivors.

"SGB therapy is minimally invasive and takes only minutes. Symptoms of PTSD can be relieved in under an hour. We have proven its efficacy," says Dr. Lipov. "Erase PTSD Now is focused on getting this life-saving treatment to as many patients as possible, including those who can not afford it."

If you or someone you know has PTSD and is interested in the SGB procedure, please visit Erase PTSD Now to learn more.

For those interested in saving lives by providing SGB scholarships for those impacted by PTSD, simply ask yourself how many lives you can save.

About Erase PTSD Now - Erase PTSD Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to treating PTSD. The organization, established in 2009, has been committed to sponsoring treatment for the SGB procedure, helping to fund ongoing research, and promoting awareness about PTSD symptoms and treatment worldwide.

For more information, email: info@eraseptsdnow.org

