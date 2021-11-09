U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.80
    +0.65 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9270
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,247.69
    -274.41 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,660.53
    -11.21 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Eraser, a new collaboration startup for technical teams, has $4 million in seed funding and some traction

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

Shin Kim spent nearly two years helping renowned entrepreneur and investor Elad Gil vet deals and dream up new ideas as his chief of staff. In the process, an idea bubbled up that seemed too compelling to let go. Now called Eraser, that year-old startup, which is centered around a collaborative digital canvas for white-boarding and note-taking, has raised $4 million in seed funding led by Caffeinated Capital. It has attracted what Kim says is more than 1 million users since its March launch, from "five-person startups to the largest global tech companies."

We talked with Kim last week to learn more about his transition from right-hand man to startup founder, as well as to understand why, in a world that is suddenly rife with tools that help remote teams collaborate more efficiently, he's confident there is room for Eraser to grow.

TC: You have two computer science degrees, from the University of Chicago and from Berkeley. How did you end up working with Elad Gil?

SK: [After school], I went into finance and investing in San Francisco [as an associate with JPMorgan, then Oak Hill Capital], and I met Elad through my brother. He was an investor in my brother's startup, Bitwise Asset Management, which is a crypto asset manager [where Kim's brother is CTO]. He was looking for a chief of staff as he just had so many things going on, and it was just him at that point with his EA. So I joined to help him with with him companies, doing due diligence, getting the deep into the stories of companies and their financials and their data.

We were also working on incubating some ideas together, and that was the main draw for me -- that in addition to investing, he wanted to find ideas that should exist in the world but don't and to build something from the ground up, and Eraser was collaboration in that regard. It was the pandemic. We had worked through a few ideas, and this was the final one that we hit on.

TC: What was the special insight here?

SK: Collaboration in general was really tough during the pandemic, right? Everything was broken, everything was suddenly Zoom-based, and as I talked to a bunch of companies both large and small in Silicon Valley, it seemed like ideation, or getting a project started off the ground, seemed really tough as opposed to executing on existing projects. Especially on a remote basis, this process of brainstorming together and building on top of each other's ideas is really tough. That's how the genesis of Eraser came to be.

TC: So this is an all-in-one ideation platform for technical teams. What does that mean, exactly?

SK: To unpack that a bit, by technical teams, we mean engineering teams and data science teams, and by ideation, our platform consists of three functionalities. One is a canvas where you can visually collaborate -- you can create diagrams or system architecture. You can create wireframes to visualize front-end UI mock ups. And you can annotate things, like scribble math equations [with a stylus, using its app in the iPad], like you would on a physical whiteboard.

The second piece is the note editor, where you can turn those figures and diagrams into some kind of documentation or reference document. This is where we serve technical teams better because oftentimes, they're using Google Docs as their documentation platform and then copy-pasting images that they drew on some other visualization tool into Google Docs. We have that capability natively inside of Eraser.

TC: And the last piece?

SK: You can post the entire conversation on Eraser or using audio chat. We realized that when users are doing brainstorming remotely, oftentimes Zoom or Google Meet is in the background and they're only using audio and really video because they've been working with these people for a long time and don't need to see their faces to be brainstorming. It's more about the content.

TC: Does Eraser save the audio so if you want to go back and replay that whole meeting, or also search through it, you can do this?

SK: That's to come. It's definitely on our roadmap. Currently, we only have real-time audio communication.

TC: You've already told me you aren't sharing customer names yet. What are some of the use cases you're seeing?

SK: We see individuals using it for hobby projects. We see educators using it. But our bread-and-butter use case is teams and companies that are using it for work. It's very lightweight, compared to some of the other alternatives out there. I think engineers are generally reticent to go into designers tools like Figma, but with Eraser, engineers feel like they can create their own wireframes and create visualizations of what they're imagining. That it's usable, lightweight and there's a lack of a learning curve is a lot of the feedback that we've been getting, especially compared with other products.

TC: How are you getting the product out in the world?

SK: It's definitely word of mouth. Another go-to-market strategy we adopted was to partner with virtual office platforms like Kumospace and Gather [a "metaverse" startup that just last week announced $50 million in Series B funding co-led by Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures].

TC: Who pays for that real estate? Are you charging these partners?

SK: No, we're not charging our partners. Monetization is something we want to get to later next year, though even then, we wouldn't charge our partners. We would charge the end users who wind up saying, 'Hey, I really like this whiteboard and want our entire team using it.'

TC: Are these partners charging you, or will they receive a cut from these transactions?

SK: That's TBD, as well. I think we're adding value by providing a whiteboard experience for their end users, which otherwise, they would have to create themselves, which would be a lot of work.

TC: When you do start charging, do you see this being per seat or per session?

SK: It would be a monthly-type deal where, we're charging per user per month. It's more of a classic subscription.

TC: Microsoft just announced a whole lot of collaboration tools. Obviously this is a crowded industry generally, but out of curiosity, what did you make of the company's recent announcements?

SK: Even though Microsoft Loop describes itself as a collaborative canvas, it largely seems to be a next-generation document editor, competing against the likes of Notion and Coda. Eraser's main use cases are built around visual collaboration like diagramming and wireframing, so I would argue the product identities between MS Loop and Eraser are dissimilar.

We're also focused on serving technical teams – engineers, data scientists – and want to build features to serve their needs like programmatically generating diagrams. MS Loop's mandate will likely be to serve a broadest possible audience, so it doesn't impact our core mission of building an end-to-end ideation platform for technical teams.

Recommended Stories

  • Solidus Labs rakes in another $15 million as crypto risk-monitoring tools take off

    Liberty City Ventures led the newest tranche, joined by Exor Seeds and the crypto trading firm GSR. Unsurprisingly, Meir said that since announcing that round, the company has "been hammered with different inbound prospects."

  • Apple is 'looking into' cryptocurrency, says CEO Tim Cook

    In an interview today at the NYT Dealbook Conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company was looking into cryptocurrency, but clarified it had no "immediate" plans to launch any crypto-related offerings. While Cook wouldn't detail any of the areas where the company may be exploring crypto, he did note there were several areas of Apple's business where he would not consider introducing crypto offerings. Asked by interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin if Apple would consider accepting cryptocurrency through Apple Pay "or otherwise," Cook replied broadly that crypto is "something that we're looking at."

  • Emerson has pledged $100M to boost its VC investment. Here are the types of startups it wants to back.

    The industrial giant has strengthened its corporate venture capital arm, with plans to invest $100 million in startups over the next five years.

  • Early Money: A startup gunning for Google with a new AI-powered search engine just got $20 million in seed funding

    You.com has developed a search engine that uses AI to help prioritize results. Here's more on its seed deal and other recent ones raised by Bay Area startups.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Bitcoin Value Surges? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Keeps Playing Stock Market Defense; BRKB Stock Backs Off Buy Zone

    Berkshire Hathaway cash swelled to a new high as Warren Buffett sold stock for a fourth straight quarter, BRKB stock briefly topped a buy point.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals He Owns Crypto but Has No Plans to Buy It for the Company

    Cook also said Apple has no immediate plans to accept payments in cryptocurrency.

  • Citigroup expects up to $1.5 billion charge from South Korea retail banking exit

    The bank had announced its plan to exit consumer businesses in 13 markets in Asia and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), where it does not have the scale necessary to compete, in April. The move is part of Chief Executive Jane Fraser's plan to streamline operations and boost the bank's profitability. The exit will help release roughly $7 billion of allocated tangible common equity over time and boost its capital, the bank had said last month.

  • Danny Meyer May Democratize IPOs with SPAC Investment in Panera

    Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer to invest directly into Panera IPO with USHG Acquisition Corp. Deal will effectively allow SPAC investors to get IPO allocation at real pricing level Normally regular investors cannot get access to IPO allocations which are reserved for institutions Attorneys not involved say structure appears permissible By John Jannarone SPAC […]

  • Asia stocks slip after Wall Street hits another record

    ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a record for an eighth day. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.

  • ETF's big splash in MSCI's new China index puts pressure on FTSE China A50

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Just two months after MSCI introduced its China mega-cap index, the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the new index began trading in China on Monday, armed with $4 billion, matching the money tracking the long-established FTSE China A50. The red-hot debut of the four ETFs - two in Shanghai and two in Shenzhen - came after the funds, based on the MSCI China A50 Connect Index, raised 26.7 billion yuan ($4.17 billion) in China. That put the MSCI index, which was launched on Aug. 20, virtually at par with the roughly $4 billion in global ETF money currently tracking the rival FTSE China A50 Index, which was launched in 2003.

  • Shinsei Bank poison pill defence wins backing of another proxy adviser

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Proxy advisory firm ISS followed rival Glass Lewis & Co in recommending shareholders of Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd vote for the lender's plan for a poison pill defence against an unsolicited $1.1 billion bid from SBI Holdings Inc. In a report dated Nov. 7, ISS said the takeover defence was warranted partly because SBI has failed "to present specific plans to be implemented once it controls Shinsei Bank, causing uncertainty for shareholders." ISS, formally Institutional Shareholder Services Inc, also pointed out that SBI's partial offer would leave shareholders unable to tender "in a position of minority shareholders of a listed company, whose liquidity will be significantly low."

  • Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid judgment against J&J

    (Reuters) -The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by the state alleging the drugmaker fueled the opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of painkillers. The decision marked the latest setback for states and local governments pursuing lawsuits to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for a drug abuse crisis the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades. The court ruled https://tmsnrt.rs/3bSrnrj that the state's public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing and sales of prescription opioids and that a trial judge went too far in holding the company liable under it.

  • Cannabis stocks rally on talk of M&A and latest moves toward possible reform of federal ban

    Cannabis stocks rebounded amid a report that Altria may buy the rest of Cronos and talk of a Republican-led bill to legalize cannabis on the federal level.

  • BioNTech’s Success Offers Antidote to EU Biopharma Skittishness

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE’s success is having a ripple effect for younger companies, drawing interest from investors who might previously have been skeptical about the biotechnology sector in Europe, one of the German company’s early backers said. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to end 8-day winning streak as investors take a breather after record run

    Stocks fell Tuesday, with investors taking a breather after yet another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • Toast posts a beat in first earnings report since IPO, but stock dips

    Toast Inc. exceeded expectations with its latest earnings and outlook but shares of the restaurant-focused payment-technology company were falling in late trading Tuesday after its first report as a public company.

  • Fast-Fashion Retailer Primark Bets on Swift U.S. Expansion. Investors Like It.

    The number of Primark's U.S. stores is set to multiply fivefold amid a rapid global expansion push.

  • Panera Brands to Go Public With Restaurateur Danny Meyer’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Panera Brands, the owner of Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. Bagels, will go public again in a listing backed by Shake Shack Inc. founder Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?USHG Acquisition will become