eRate chooses DigiPlex Oslo as hub for connectivity

·3 min read

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, welcomes eRate AS to its Ulven facility in Oslo. Based in Norway, eRate helps brands establish and operate cutting edge mobile communication services that meet the precise needs of customers. The business selected DigiPlex because of its unsurpassed connectivity and the vibrant ecosystem of digital partners established within the Ulven data center.

eRate supplies the complete value chain needed to become a fully-fledged mobile operator and offers an end-to-end service that allows their partners to quickly enter the market with their own branded mobile subscriptions and services. The business model makes connectivity to mobile operators, ISPs, and a wide range of digital service providers, essential and why the company chose to locate at the DigiPlex Ulven facility. eRate moved in to Ulven during the Spring and is now fully installed and operational.

"The DigiPlex Ulven data center in Oslo offers excellent options for connectivity which is extremely important for us. We want to be close to mobile operators as well as to the wider digital ecosystem, including connections to Microsoft Azure and AWS," said Dr. Tarik Cicic, CTO at eRate. "DigiPlex' efficacy and process orientation, supported by a professional team and their new Service Portal, made our move-in process easy and confirmed our selection of DigiPlex as hosting provider was right," Cicic added.

Other differentiators that attracted the company include the DigiPlex Nordic Connect platform which expands the number of high-speed, low latency connections available by seamlessly connecting DigiPlex data centers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Redundancy and low latency were key requirements and the data gravity, created by the vibrant ecosystem within the Ulven facility, was also a factor. eRate's core competency is in billing and rating systems and it specializes in collection, automation, and secure handling of complex customer data, so being close to future sources of this data is a significant advantage.

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Commercial Officer at DigiPlex commented; "eRate has a powerful business proposition - especially at a time when so many brands are seeking to differentiate themselves by offing value-added services to their customers. We are very pleased to offer not only the high-speed connectivity that eRate requires, but the burgeoning ecosystem of forward-thinking, innovative digital brands that can become partners and customers in the coming months."

As sustainability continues to rise up the agenda, it is important for eRate that their suppliers demonstrate robust sustainability credentials. Locating with DigiPlex at Ulven is an important added value in this respect. DigiPlex has heat-reuse plans through which local residential housing projects at Ulven benefit from the excess heat generated by servers in the data center.

Connect with DigiPlex

About eRate

eRate is a business enabler with the platforms and traffic agreements you need to become a mobile operator. We are a Norwegian company and support most of the mobile operators in the Norwegian market. eRate can supply all or part of the value chain. Our platforms meet tomorrow's customer requirements and give eRate's partners access to Telenor's mobile communications network. eRate delivers solutions both to mobile start-ups and to established mobile operators. We provide Solutions as a Service, while simplifying and cost-optimising the value chain. eRate makes it easy to bring new services to market.

eRate's core competence is in Billing and Rating. In fact, you could say it is part of the company's DNA. It is this specialist expertise that provides the flexibility needed to create a competitive advantage for our clients when they challenge established players and industries.

www.erate.no

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/erate-chooses-digiplex-oslo-as-hub-for-connectivity,c3423680

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3423680/1474764.pdf

210930_eRate chooses DigiPlex Oslo as hub for connectivity_Final

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/tarik-cicic-cto-at-erate,c2961310

Tarik Cicic CTO at eRate

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/erate-logo,c2961320

eRate logo

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/fredrik-jansson--chief-commercial-officer--digiplex,c2961311

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Commercial Officer, DigiPlex

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erate-chooses-digiplex-oslo-as-hub-for-connectivity-301389870.html

SOURCE DigiPlex

