Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Research Report by Drug, by Mode of Administration, by End-User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

I have a friend who made one of the biggest investment mistakes of his life in early 2016. Source: Shutterstock He thought the investment case made a lot of sense. He was ready to put his money to work.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But he didn’t… because it required a little extra effort. He watched the value of the investments he didn’t make soar. And today, he estimates that he could have made $1.5 million in profits. My friend regrets missing out on the cryptocurrency boom of 2017… a boom that minted millionaires… all because buying cryptocurrencies is a little different than buying stocks. 7 Cheap Stocks with Growing Tailwinds I’m not picking on my friend at all. He wasn’t alone. Many people missed out on a huge opportunity to better their lives for the same reason. Well, here’s another and I think even bigger chance. The next cryptocurrency bull market is already beginning … and I urge you not to make the same mistake. Let me say right up front that buying cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and other altcoins is not as complicated as you may think. Altcoins are any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin, and buying one is very similar to purchasing a stock through your online broker. If you can open a bank account or sign up for a phone service, you can buy an altcoin. But yes… it is a little different than buying stocks. Just don’t let that stop you from looking into it. When you think about it, A LOT of incredible investment opportunities take a little more work. But if we let that get in our way, we’re going to miss some of life’s great investment opportunities. Like cannabis stocks in 2015… Buying these new, tiny companies was a little different than buying regular stocks. They traded on different exchanges with different symbols and fees. Most people stayed with what they knew. Meanwhile, many of these shares soared more than 1,000% as cannabis was legalized in many places across North America. If you’re resistant to doing extra work, you’ll also miss out on amazing real estate investments that can produce decades of regular cash flow. While blockchain technology is about to make buying a piece of real estate a whole lot easier, right now it is much harder than buying a stocks. But if you know anything about investing history, you know that many of America’s greatest fortunes were built on real estate. Investing in great companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Uber (NYSE:UBER) in their early days also took a bit more work than buying conventional stocks. But it paid off spectacularly. Early investors made so much money they never have to work again. This is why so many people missed out on the 2017 cryptocurrency boom. Buying cryptocurrencies was a little different than buying stocks. But man, was it worth it. People who made a little extra effort up front made hundreds of thousands – even millions – of dollars. And people who didn’t ended up like my friend… sitting on the sidelines watching everyone else get rich. It’s a straightforward cost/benefit analysis: Doing a little extra work to make a LOT more money is worth it. When you think of investing this way, you realize that can actually be a good thing when an investment requires a little more effort. Millions of people stay away from the opportunity… so you get a much better deal. This is one of the great secrets of wealth. Rich people love investments that require a little extra work. Rich people get rich in the first place because they do extra work. With this in mind… my advice is to think like a rich person. Think differently than the masses. And now is the time to start. The gains made during the 2017 cryptocurrency boom were incredible… but what’s coming now is bigger. There’s even more money to be made. We are entering a new phase in the evolution of cryptocurrencies. I call it “Blockchain 2.0.” Bitcoin earned the bulk of gains during the first phase. But this new era belongs to hypergrowth altcoins. The vast majority of Americans don’t understand the true power of altcoins. They don’t understand why a little bit of extra work to invest in them pays off in ways they can’t imagine. Altcoins aren’t really cryptocurrencies in the way most people think of them. They aren’t “fantasy internet money”… they are actually investments in one of the most valuable, most revolutionary technologies ever created. And they will create a multi-trillion-dollar tsunami of wealth for their owners. We’re in the midst of one of the biggest revolutions to occur in finance in centuries. I hope you take advantage. I help my readers learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies, and they put in a little extra effort on their own to get up and running. Nothing makes me happier than hearing about the money they have made and how happy they are that they invested. My Ultimate Crypto portfolio is up 815% overall, and expect a lot more to come. That’s why we added two new altcoins in the last 10 days – one in the hot area of decentralized finance and another in the also hot areas of gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). I just released the most recent pick yesterday, and it can be bought directly on a popular crypto exchange using U.S. dollars. I will do anything I can to help you avoid the same disappointment my friend experienced missing the 2017 crypto boom. You can do this. A little extra effort taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity could also bring you once-in-a-lifetime profits. On the date of publication, Matt McCall did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. On the date of publication, Matt McCall did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world's biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The post Hereâs Your Second Chanceâ¦ Donât Let This Mistake Cost You Millions appeared first on InvestorPlace.