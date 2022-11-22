U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.24
    +17.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,943.52
    +243.24 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,005.79
    -18.73 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.42
    +2.28 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.79 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    -0.0520 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3190
    -0.7770 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,103.17
    -69.55 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.58
    +7.03 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.94
    +58.09 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 6,162.9 Million by 2030 at 6.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·8 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Trends and Insights by Drugs (Viagra (sildenafil citrate), Cialis (Tadalafil), Staxyn/Levitra (vardenafil), Stendra/Spedra (avanafil), Zydena (udenafil), Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)), End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Information by Drugs, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030” The market is projected to reach USD 6,162.9 Million by 2030 at 6.80% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

The inability to achieve and maintain a firm erection during sexual engagement is known as erectile dysfunction. Having erection issues is typically not a cause for alarm. However, if erectile dysfunction persists over time, it may lead to stress, diminished self-esteem, and marital problems. The inability to get or keep an erection might be a sign of more significant underlying medical conditions and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. There are various medications on the market that can help to maintain the erection during sexual activity to treat such situations. The demand for these medications is increasing as a result of changing lifestyles and elevated stress levels.

Diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are on the rise due to the rise in the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, which in turn causes issues like ED as people age. Young people's current lifestyles are particularly stressful in many emerging nations, which has led to an increase in fast food and ready-to-eat food consumption as well as drinking and smoking. These variables are compromising general health and fitness, which in turn raises the risk of ED. Additionally, the number of ED patients increases along with the senior population growth, which continues to be a major driver of the worldwide erectile dysfunction medications market during the course of the projection period.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1313

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 6162.9 Million

CAGR

6.80%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Drugs and End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population

Expansion in the number of erectile dysfunction cases

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent vendors in the erectile dysfunction drugs industry are

  • Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Apricus Biosciences Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Vivus Inc.

  • S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Various mental health problems along with stress in line with hectic lifestyles have a grave impact on the person’s health and can cause erectile dysfunction. Psychological as well as physical issues can further lead to erectile dysfunction. Sedentary lifestyle, excessive smoking and alcohol consumption are a few significant exacerbating factors as well. The UK Health Centre’s extensive study reveals that around 60 percent of the men population in the nation smoke the whole packet of cigarette in just a day, which raises the risk of developing ED.

The erectile dysfunction industry’s smooth progress is further in response to the soaring patient knowledge about the condition and the surge in the education level worldwide. Mushrooming geriatric patient base, and the rise in numerous lifestyle disorders foster market growth too. Strong brand loyalty combined with the rising popularity of different brands such as Levitra/Staxyn, Cialis and Viagra, further add to the market value.

The global industry is extremely consolidated, brimming with various firms actively seeking ways to bolster their positions in the face of fierce competition. Generics will be fostering the business growth while mergers, collaborations, acquisitions and post-patent expiration activities will up the competitive quotient in the following years.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Restraints

Drugs for erectile dysfunction are primarily sold in developed and emerging economies; but, low- and middle-income countries account for a smaller portion of their sales. This is primarily a result of people's lack of understanding of these types of treatments, their limited purchasing power, and their unwillingness to incorporate them into their daily lives. The slow growth of the market is partly attributed to the negative side effects of these medications, which include headache, upset stomach, flushing, nasal congestion, visual issues, dizziness, diarrhea, and rash.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 is projected to have a brief and minimal impact on the industry's growth. The impact of the pandemic on the market varies by country depending on the quality of the local health systems and the measures taken to combat it. Urological procedures were not considered urgent throughout the outbreak. In order to reduce the danger, all elective and outpatient interventional procedures were cut back or stopped. Specialty centers for dialysis and associated services were also shut down during this time, which had a negative impact on the company's ability to grow. The participants in the industry also observed a significant decline in sales in 2020.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (80 Pages) on Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market-1313

On the bright side, the supply chains of the majority of healthcare organizations will operate efficiently and effectively over the projected period, given that the lockdown limitations are gradually being relaxed in most nations. As a result, it is anticipated that the global market would expand significantly during the next several years. For instance, the majority of elective procedures were restarted between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 as the regulations imposed by the governments of various countries was loosened. This has boosted the number of patients being treated in hospitals and dialysis facilities, which has helped partially stabilize the global market for.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug

The main drugs sold for treating erectile dysfunction include cialis (tadalafil), zydena (udenafil), stendra/spedra (avanafil), viagra (sildenafil citrate), vitaros (alprostadil cream), staxyn/levitra (vardenafil), and others.

By End-User

The key end users within the worldwide industry are retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacy as well as online pharmacies.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1313

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Regional Analysis

Americas gains the highest position in the worldwide market for erectile dysfunction drugs, with the United States taking the top spot in the region. The blossoming elderly patient base affected by erectile dysfunction favors the American market, since the condition largely affects men over the age of 40. The availability of different effective erectile dysfunction drugs, especially on online channels as well as over the counter could have a tremendous effect on the regional market as well.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1313

The fastest progress will be made by the APAC market in the years ahead, by virtue of the rapidly burgeoning elderly population susceptible to ED paired with the booming sales of generic drugs. Government-led initiatives and reforms along with public awareness programs in numerous developing economies such as Japan, Singapore, China and India raise the rate of the growth trajectory. Fast-paced economic growth, improvements in the medical infrastructure, and the expanding target populace are other encouraging factors. Novel molecule combinations coupled with rising use of drug delivery techniques such as pellets as well as creams with better efficacy and performance could present attractive opportunities to the major erectile dysfunction drugs developers in the future.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Menopause Treatment Market By Treatment (Hormonal Treatment (Estrogen, Progesterone and Combination), Non-Hormonal Treatment (Anti-Depressants), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores) - Forecast till 2027

Sexual Wellness Market Size and Trends Analysis by Product (Sex Toys, Condom, Contraceptive, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Lubricants, Ointments), Distribution Channels (Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, Online Platforms) - Forecast Till 2030

Menstrual Cup Market Research Report: Information By Material (Silicone, Thermoplastic Isomer, Rubber, and Latex), By Size (Small and Large), By Usability (Reusable and Disposable), By Shape (Round, Hollow, Pointy, and Flat), By Type (Vaginal Cup, and Cervical Cup), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 93.10% and 5.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    It's been an especially difficult year for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Innovative businesses that offer industry-changing potential can deliver big gains when the next bull market inevitably arrives. What follows are three remarkable growth stocks beaten down more than 90% from their respective all-time highs that can double your money by 2025.

  • Why Puma Biotechnology's Shares Jumped 20% on Monday

    The biopharmaceutical company specializes in cancer therapies. Its stock got a boost on Monday when a Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) candidate, ponatinib, hit its primary goal in a phase 3 clinical trial as a treatment for Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The blood cancer therapy works by slowing the activity of BCR-ABL1, a gene sequence found in an abnormal chromosome 22, often seen in people with certain types of leukemia.

  • Medical Behemoth Medtronic Crumbles After Missing Its Own Guidance

    Medtronic reported mixed earnings and lighter-than-expected organic sales growth, leading MDT stock to tumble.

  • What You Can Learn From PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) P/E

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Beyond Meat Stock

    Despite launching multiple new products over the past few years, including meatless chicken tenders and jerky, that hasn't been enough to keep revenue from falling. The company blamed the underwhelming Q3 revenue numbers on a "challenging macro environment," and the reality is that might not be improving next year.

  • Warren Buffett Now Owns 20% or More of These 5 Companies

    When Warren Buffett buys shares of any company, it makes news. And the legendary investor has been busy buying lately. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added to its positions in several companies in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

    The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Has Cost Musk $200 Billion. Here’s Who, and What, to Blame.

    From the highs of January to the lows of November, the drop in Tesla stock has cost the world's richest man an unbelievable sum. Who's to blame though?

  • Tesla’s Sinking Shares Leave Wall Street Analyst Targets in Dust

    (Bloomberg) -- The rapid selloff in Tesla Inc. shares has left most price targets from ever-bullish Wall Street analysts seemingly obsolete.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsThe yawning gap me

  • Better Buy: Apple or Microsoft

    In today's video we will look at two Technology giants, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to determine which stock is the better buy right now. Both of these companies combine for over 12% weighting within the S&P 500 and both companies are very well run, but only one of these stocks is the clear buy right now.