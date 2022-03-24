Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: 4.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product (oral drugs, topical drugs, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market value is set to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market share growth by the oral drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Oral drugs have the advantage of high patient compliance due to easy route of administration and high bioavailability. These drugs have been dominating the market for a long time due to the ease of administration or self-administration. Moreover, the OTC availability of these drugs is a major factor that contributes to their large market share. The oral drugs segment is expected to exhibit decelerating growth during the forecast period. Most of the leading drugs used for the treatment of ED belong to this segment. The patent expiration of these drugs is paving the way for genericization, which is responsible for the declining growth of this segment.

Geography

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Growth

Sexual dysfunction disorders are more common in women than in men and involve loss of desire, orgasm problems, and pain during sex. The onset of sexual dysfunction disorders in women is attributed to hormonal factors, menstrual irregularities, amenorrhea, lack of vaginal lubrication, and failure to conceive. Female sexual dysfunction can be caused due to various chronic diseases such as diabetes. Globally, diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases. Patients with diabetes may have several clinical conditions, including overweight, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cigarette smoking, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual dysfunction. The rising prevalence of these conditions across the globe is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of men and women having sexual dysfunctions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global ED drugs market during the forecast period.

Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs to Hamper the Market Growth

The blockbuster drugs dominating the global ED drugs market have already faced or are on the verge of facing patent expiration. The key drugs in the market include VIAGRA (Pfizer), CIALIS (Eli Lilly), and LEVITRA and STAXYN (Bayer). For instance, the patents for VIAGRA expired in December 2017 in the US. To recover the losses due to patent expiration, Pfizer has entered into a patent litigation settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals and has launched the generic version of VIAGRA in the US in December 2017. For manufacturing the generic version of a drug, there are limited legal procedures, and the production expenses are also low. Hence, the market emergence of a wide range of generic versions, which are priced lower than the branded versions, is a major challenge faced by the market.

Our Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd. among others.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances to increase their product offerings and geographical reach to compete in the market.

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of erectile dysfunction (ed) drugs market vendors

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Oral drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Topical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Cipla Ltd.

10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.7 Endo International Plc

10.8 Futura Medical plc

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 VIVUS Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

