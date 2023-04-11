Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness of ED, and the high prevalence of conditions resulting in ED. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market

Technavio categorizes the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market Vendor Analysis:

The market landscape of the global ED drugs market is dominated by key vendors. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs such as Sildenafil Tablets.

Bayer AG - The company offers erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs such as Levitra.

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs such as Stendra.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market segmentation by product (oral drugs, topical drugs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the oral drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to their simple route of administration and high bioavailability, oral medications have the advantage of high patient compliance. Due to their ease of self-administration or administration, these drugs have dominated the market for a long time. In addition, these medications can be purchased over-the-counter, which is a major factor in their substantial market share.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

One driver fueling growth in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Loss of desire, issues with orgasms, and pain during sex are all symptoms of sexual dysfunction disorders, which are more prevalent in women than in men.

Hormonal factors, irregular menstruation, amenorrhea, a lack of vaginal lubrication, and inability to conceive are some of the factors that contribute to the development of sexual dysfunction disorders in women.

Diabetes is one example of a chronic illness that can lead to female sexual dysfunction. It is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide.

Patients with diabetes might have a few clinical circumstances, including overweight, hypertension, corpulence, metabolic condition, cigarette smoking, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual brokenness.

The global ED drugs market is expected to expand during the forecast period as a result of the rising prevalence of these conditions worldwide, which is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of men and women suffering from sexual dysfunction.

Major Trends:

The increasing use of drugs causing ED in women is a factor supporting the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market share growth.

Contraceptives, antipsychotics, antiepileptics, and several other drug classes can cause women to experience sexual dysfunction.

Women's sexual desire decreases when they take drugs such as beta-blockers. Alpha-adrenergic medications, for example, clonidine and prazosin, additionally lessen sexual excitement in women.

Similar issues arise when taking antidepressants for sexual reasons. Up to 90% of depression patients experience difficulties with orgasm when taking the tricyclic antidepressant clomipramine. Dopamine receptor blockade is the root cause of the majority of ED cases.

This results in hyperprolactinemia, which then suppresses the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis and causes hypogonadism in women.

The use of such drugs will raise the incidence of erectile dysfunction (ED), which will increase the demand for ED medications.

Key Challenges:

The patent expiry of blockbuster drugs will be a key challenge hampering the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market during the forecast period.

The most popular drugs in the world for erectile dysfunction (ED) have either already expired or are about to expire. VIAGRA (Pfizer), CIALIS (Eli Lilly), LEVITRA, and STAXYN (Bayer) are the most popular drugs on the market.

For example, the licenses for VIAGRA lapsed in December 2017 in the US. Pfizer and Teva Pharmaceuticals have settled a patent litigation dispute, and in December 2017, the generic version of VIAGRA was made available in the US.

This was done in order for Pfizer to make up for the losses it suffered as a result of the patent expiry. There are few legal steps involved in manufacturing a generic drug, and production costs are also low.

As a result, a major obstacle for the market is the emergence of numerous generic versions with lower prices than branded versions.

What are the key data covered in this Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market vendors

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Global Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market

