U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,656.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,873.25
    -8.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.40
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +0.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.47
    -1.53 (-7.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8640
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,509.29
    +1,547.15 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.55
    +19.79 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.52
    +7.48 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Erectile Dysfunction Industry and Competition Research Report, 2021

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Erectile Dysfunction Market and Competitive Landscape - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides comprehensive insights into Erectile Dysfunction pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, drug sales, market forecast, drug forecasts, and market shares. This research analyzes and forecasts Erectile Dysfunction market size and drug sales. It also provides insights into Erectile Dysfunction epidemiology and late-stage pipeline.

The research covers the following: Erectile Dysfunction treatment options, Erectile Dysfunction late-stage clinical trials pipeline, Erectile Dysfunction prevalence by countries, Erectile Dysfunction market size and forecast by countries, key market events and trends, drug sales and forecast by countries, and market shares by countries. The research scope includes the countries US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global (G7 Countries).

Research Scope

  • Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Europe, Global

  • Erectile Dysfunction pipeline: Find out drugs in clinical trials for the treatment of Erectile Dysfunction by development phase 3, phase 2, by pharmacological class and company

  • Erectile Dysfunction epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Erectile Dysfunction by countries

  • Erectile Dysfunction drugs: Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Erectile Dysfunction in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

  • Erectile Dysfunction drugs sales: Find out the sales value for Erectile Dysfunction drugs by countries

  • Erectile Dysfunction market valuations: Find out the market size for Erectile Dysfunction drugs in 2020 by countries. Find out how the market advanced from 2018 and forecast to 2026

  • Erectile Dysfunction drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key drugs by countries

Benefits of this Research

  • Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Erectile Dysfunction drugs

  • Synthesize insights for business development & licensing

  • Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Erectile Dysfunction market

  • Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets

  • Analyze Erectile Dysfunction drug sales data to update your brand planning trackers

  • Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market

  • Track Market Events and Trends and analyze key events in Erectile Dysfunction market

  • Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models

  • Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im9tct

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erectile-dysfunction-industry-and-competition-research-report-2021-301395982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Si

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • China Fines Meituan $530 Million in End to Antitrust Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China levied a $533 million fine on Meituan for violating anti-monopoly regulations, ending a months-long probe that had weighed on the country’s food-delivery leader.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainLeft-Wi

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Vanguard reverses decision to cut retiree medical benefit after employee outcry

    Investment giant Vanguard walked back a decision this week to cut its retiree medical benefit program, which helps pay for healthcare costs in retirement, after an outcry from current and past employees. The benefits in question are retiree medical accounts, also known as RMAs, which are investment accounts that allow individuals to pay for health insurance premiums. Vanguard, which had already stopped offering these benefits to new employees, terminated the program effective immediately on Monday, but changed its mind after workers said it was too sudden, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

  • Sezzle Continues Rapid Growth in Canada and Achieves Notable Cross-Border Milestone

    Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry, today announces its continued rapid growth in the Canadian market as it marks the milestone of over three thousand Canadian merchants and over ten thousand cross-border merchants.

  • Oil Heading for Seventh Weekly Gain With WTI Nearing $80

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roils markets from Europe to Asia.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven

  • BVNK Aims to Be Crypto Bank in All But Name

    BVNK, a new digital asset platform, has launched in London aiming to provide services for businesses and mid-market clients.