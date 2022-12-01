U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,582.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,052.00
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.70
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    -0.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +32.20 (+1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.65 (+2.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0419
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.31 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4420
    -1.6380 (-1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,108.84
    +217.86 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.19
    +4.49 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Erectile Dysfunction Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG and Valenta Pharmaceuticals

Growth Plus Reports
·3 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global erectile dysfunction market is expected to clock US$ 4.30 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing cases of erectile dysfunction cases due to the global rise in the elderly population. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Erectile Dysfunction Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Download PDF Brochure of Erectile Dysfunction Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/erectile-dysfunction-market/8005

Growth Drivers

The adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and the stress that goes along with it, the growing geriatric population, and the comorbidity of erectile dysfunction with heart disease and diabetes are a few factors that propel the erectile dysfunction (ED) medicine industry. The likelihood of erectile dysfunction is significantly increased by a sedentary lifestyle, drunkenness, and smoking. Increased acceptability of such detrimental lifestyle choices could spur market expansion.

The global erectile dysfunction market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Segmentation’

Based on type, the global erectile dysfunction market is subdivided into:

  • Sildenafil

  • Tadalafil

  • Vardenafil

  • Alprostadil

  • Avanafil

  • Udenafil

The most popular medication used as initial therapy for erectile dysfunction is sildenafil (Viagra). One hour prior to intercourse, sildenafil (Viagra) is most effective when taken on an empty stomach. If you suffer from mild to moderate erectile dysfunction, it remains effective for at least four to five hours. Lupin gained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2019 to market its Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg as a generic alternative to Pfizer Inc.'s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. So, throughout the course of the projection period, the segment is anticipated to grow due to the success of Viagra (sildenafil citrate) in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global erectile dysfunction market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

During the projected period, it is anticipated that the market for erectile dysfunction medications in Asia Pacific will expand quickly. The introduction of new items has contributed to the region's growth. For instance, iX Biopharma stated in May 2020 that it would provide Wafesil and Silcap in Australia via telemedicine to treat an adult patient with erectile dysfunction.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://growthplusreports.com/report/erectile-dysfunction-market/8005

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global erectile dysfunction market are:

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Viatris Specialty LLC

  • Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Sanofi

  • VIVUS, Inc.

  • Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Valenta Pharmaceuticals

  • Vigonvita Life Sciences

  • EMS

  • RDC Clinical Pty Ltd.

  • Futura Medical

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG

    1. Sildenafil

    2. Tadalafil

    3. Vardenafil

    4. Alprostadil

    5. Avanafil

    6. Udenafil

  6. GLOBAL ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

    1. Hospital Pharmacy

    2. Retail Pharmacy

    3. Online Pharmacy

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Erectile Dysfunction Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=CA1MxrxwXGnDoq6l4SmpRJ0PKaf4rQBWt537ohND&report_id=8005&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon CEO Says He Doesn’t Regret Hiring Spree as Company Starts Layoffs

    Amazon com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy said he doesn’t regret the hiring spree the company went on in recent years even as the tech giant is now conducting one of the largest rounds of corporate layoffs in its history. “This year we had the lens of a very uncertain economic environment, as well as having hired aggressively over the last several years,” Mr. Jassy said at the New York Times ’ Dealbook Summit in New York City on Wednesday. The company’s goal has been to go through its businesses “thoughtfully but thoroughly” and avoid compromising on “key long-term” bets, the chief executive said.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

    Its economic activity has this year been dampened by targeted lockdowns in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. Henry, head of the world's largest listed mining company, told the conference he expects to see an "increasing domestic drive towards economic growth in China". Henry said he expects China's steel sector to grow in 2023 as the economy starts responding to government stimulus efforts and its steel output, which dropped 3.4% in the first seven months of 2022, slowly recovers.

  • ‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession

    There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • Oracle CIO Jae Evans on Reshaping the Company’s IT Department

    The executive at the business-software giant has overseen an internal cloud transformation and molded a more centralized IT group.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • China's lithium newcomer Zijin eyes rich returns from battery demand

    The head of China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said lithium prices now at record levels could halve by end-2025, telling the Reuters NEXT conference however the miner would still forge ahead with heavy investment in the sector. The company, China's top gold extractor and a leading producer of copper, has already spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines over the past year, making it one of the world's top 10 producers of the battery metal. The flurry of deals comes even as warnings emerge that lithium prices, driven to records by rapid growth in electric vehicles, may peak next year because of a looming supply glut.

  • LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

    The French luxury giant mounted a zingy variety show to promote various "métiers d’excellence."

  • Peloton executives hit with insider trading lawsuit after child’s treadmill death

    A group of Peloton executives have been hit with an insider trading lawsuit over claims they sold $500m (£416m) of shares while hiding treadmill safety problems that killed a child.

  • Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of the European Union gas market until Moscow on Feb. 24 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". After explosions - whose cause is under investigation - damaged the Nord Stream Russian gas pipeline system to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin in October proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey, building on a southern route for exports.

  • Heating Bills to Send Chill Through Americans’ Finances

    Gasoline prices have receded, but heating costs will be the next source of sticker shock, depending on where you live.

  • Apple Pay Tops PayPal This Holiday Season. It’s Adding Users at a ‘Rapid’ Pace.

    Mobile payment adoption at Apple is up 52% globally year-over-year in November, while it has fallen 8% at its rival.

  • 10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore

    In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...