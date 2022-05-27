Ereztech Announces Expansion With Purchase of Saukville Facility

Ereztech

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ereztech, a leading provider of organometallic precursors, is pleased to announce the purchase of a new 30,000 square foot facility located in Saukville, Wisconsin. This state-of-the-art facility will provide Ereztech with a greater production footprint, allowing it to grow its domestic production capacity and streamline its supply chain.

"The Saukville site expands the efforts of our Sheboygan Falls facility to provide vertically integrated, customized processes for a broad range of organometallic precursors," says CEO Roman Rytov. "Our control over precursor synthesis, down to the raw material level, purification, and packaging supports high volume manufacturing tailored to our customer's requirements."

The availability of thin-film precursors used in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or atomic layer deposition (ALD) processes is critical for the production of semiconductors and other materials-dependent advanced technologies. Ereztech's expansion is focused on supporting rapid precursor R&D discovery efforts and efficient production scaling to strengthen the supply chain for anticipated growth in the semiconductor industry.

"We envision our focus on molecular synthesis, along with purification in a controlled manufacturing environment, as fundamental to U.S. efforts to maintain a competitive technology edge," says CTO Dave Roberts.

Ereztech is a leading provider of world-class organometallic precursor R&D and manufacturing. The company's proprietary BridgeForward™ approach featuring its 25grams™ program allows for rapid metal-organic molecule development, from feasibility analyses for synthesizing complex molecules to high volume production scale-up. Ereztech's offerings include a wide range of organometallics, metals, air-sensitive materials, including principal main group, transition metal and rare earth complexes, ligands, and other building blocks, used in deposition precursors for electronics production, functional industrial coatings, photovoltaics, energy storage, and numerous advanced material, specialty chemical applications. Learn more about Ereztech at https://ereztech.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Salleras, Business Operations Lead

+1.678.908.1468

valerie.salleras@ereztech.com

