U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,931.09
    +374.03 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Ereztech Announces Expansion With Purchase of Saukville Facility

Ereztech
·2 min read
Ereztech
Ereztech

Ereztech logo

Ereztech logo
Ereztech logo

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ereztech, a leading provider of organometallic precursors, is pleased to announce the purchase of a new 30,000 square foot facility located in Saukville, Wisconsin. This state-of-the-art facility will provide Ereztech with a greater production footprint, allowing it to grow its domestic production capacity and streamline its supply chain.

"The Saukville site expands the efforts of our Sheboygan Falls facility to provide vertically integrated, customized processes for a broad range of organometallic precursors," says CEO Roman Rytov. "Our control over precursor synthesis, down to the raw material level, purification, and packaging supports high volume manufacturing tailored to our customer's requirements."

The availability of thin-film precursors used in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or atomic layer deposition (ALD) processes is critical for the production of semiconductors and other materials-dependent advanced technologies. Ereztech's expansion is focused on supporting rapid precursor R&D discovery efforts and efficient production scaling to strengthen the supply chain for anticipated growth in the semiconductor industry.

"We envision our focus on molecular synthesis, along with purification in a controlled manufacturing environment, as fundamental to U.S. efforts to maintain a competitive technology edge," says CTO Dave Roberts.

About Ereztech

Ereztech is a leading provider of world-class organometallic precursor R&D and manufacturing. The company's proprietary BridgeForward™ approach featuring its 25grams™ program allows for rapid metal-organic molecule development, from feasibility analyses for synthesizing complex molecules to high volume production scale-up. Ereztech's offerings include a wide range of organometallics, metals, air-sensitive materials, including principal main group, transition metal and rare earth complexes, ligands, and other building blocks, used in deposition precursors for electronics production, functional industrial coatings, photovoltaics, energy storage, and numerous advanced material, specialty chemical applications. Learn more about Ereztech at https://ereztech.com.

Media Contact:
Valerie Salleras, Business Operations Lead
+1.678.908.1468
valerie.salleras@ereztech.com

##

Related Images






Image 1: Ereztech logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk t

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock, but that doesn’t mean the market squeeze is over. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for San

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

    The highest paid CEOs in America in 2021, according to Fortune's new analysis of executive pay.

  • In cancer detection showdown, Guardant Health seeks dismissal of 'sham' Illumina lawsuit

    Billions of dollars have been poured into companies seeking early detection of cancer through common blood draws.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Momentum

    Crude oil markets were a bit quiet on Friday, but you can see that we have built up momentum all week.

  • Why cash is an important part of your retirement plan

    Retirement savers are often told they’ll see a greater return in their retirement assets if they invest it – and that may be true – but it’s important to prioritize some cash in a retirement plan as well. Retirement Tip of the Week: For those close to retirement, consider keeping a portion of your retirement plan in cash – whether that be in the portfolio itself, or in a separate account. Bank and money market accounts do not generate the same type of returns as investments, though right now with volatility some investors may beg to differ.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    This is also a good time to examine your investment portfolio. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) sells basic items that people use regularly, no matter what's happening in the economy. For the fiscal third quarter (ended March 31), Procter & Gamble's sales, excluding foreign currency translations, rose by 10%, with price increases accounting for 5% and increased volume responsible for 3% (a change in mix represented the balance).

  • Gen Z workers will be 30% of the workforce by 2030—here’s what they want from their employers

    LinkedIn’s research finds that young workers want career growth, better pay, diversity efforts, and flexibility.

  • British Airways to cut pilots’ pay despite runaway inflation

    British Airways is preparing to slash pilots’ pay by as much as 9pc amid soaring inflation as the airline seeks to fund salaries for staff left out of work during the pandemic.

  • The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Invested $61 Billion Into in Less Than 4 Years

    When Warren Buffett, the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), buys or sells a stock, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since taking the reins, Buffett has created close to $670 billion in value for his shareholders (which includes himself), and he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an almost unfathomable 20.1% average annual return. To put this performance in another context, the benchmark S&P 500 has "only" gained 30,209%, including dividends paid, since Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Employees Participate in Oyster Planting Trip

    Since 2013, Franklin Templeton employees have helped to preserve the oyster population and improve the water quality in Baltimore through participation in the Great Baltimore Oyster Partnership. Th...

  • Regions Receives Gallup's Don Clifton Strengths-Based Culture Award

    Award recognizes that the strengths of our leaders and associates are at the core of our workplace culture.

  • JPMorgan Chase's U.K. Digital Banking Experiment Looks Promising

    The bank launched a digital challenger bank in the U.K. eight months ago and is seeing solid results already.

  • Coinbase at Center of Court Crypto Security Dispute

    There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding the status of crypto assets in the United States. Regulators have been dragging their feet, and investors are now turning to the courts to intervene.

  • Analyst Report: The Coca-Cola Company

    Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company’s unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.