U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,166.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.70
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2900
    +0.1970 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,018.64
    -334.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.65
    -5.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,880.29
    +61.67 (+0.22%)
     

Ergo Foundation Announces ErgoHack V: Mining and Minting

Ergo Foundation
·4 min read

Ergo Continues to Establish Itself as a Leading Option for Crypto Miners Post-Merge

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, the Ergo Foundation will host the fifth iteration of the highly successful ErgoHack series. This latest hackathon will take place from October 3-20, 2022, and it will be co-presented with Flux, Alephium and the Djed Alliance. With the much anticipated Ethereum Merge coming this fall, this ErgoHack aims to inspire developers and entrepreneurs to explore projects as they relate to mining and minting with the potential for cross-chain development and deployment (for example, consider the ways your project could take advantage of the tools on these other blockchains). Please note that although the theme of the hackathon deals with mining and minting, any and all project proposals are welcome for submission.

As a Layer 1 blockchain, Ergo is one of the most active platforms in terms of developer activity - it continually ranks amongst the highest in this category on Stack. Ergo hackathons have become an identifying feature of the platform over the last year, and previous ErgoHacks have yielded some of the most used dApps currently in the ecosystem. With the upcoming Ethereum Merge, there will be countless miners looking for a new crypto to mine, and Ergo is poised to welcome a great deal of those miners. The Ergo Platform is optimally situated to offer miners several technological innovations in the Proof of Work mining industry (ie. Storage Rent, governance responsibilities, etc). Ergo is already starting to see increased hashrate migration with the network hashrate up over 250% since the beginning of August.

With an eye to the future of Proof of Work mining, ErgoHack V: Mining and Minting will primarily focus on creating dApps, tools, and infrastructure to further attract miners that will be looking for a new crypto to mine after the Ethereum Merge. Those who are interested in participating in this exciting opportunity are encouraged to visit the ErgoHack website for details on how to submit an application. The ErgoHack V prize pool is also the largest to date! Prizes include:

1st Prize - 10k SigUSD

2nd Prize - 6k SigUSD

3rd Prize - 2k SigUSD

Additional prizes from co-presenters will include 1800 DACAU (Djed Alliance Contribution Accounting Unit), 20k ALPH, and more!

Ergo is setting the new standard in the evolution of Proof of Work blockchains. Together with our partners, participants are invited to help us build the future of blockchain and to explore the potential for cross-chain deployment. Are you ready to help build the future? Visit the Ergo Platform website for more information on Ergo and get your ErgoHack application started today!



ErgoHack V Sponsors and Presenters

Ergo

Ergo is a robust Proof of Work, smart contract platform built on the eUTXO model with numerous technological innovations, including NIPoPoWs, Storage Rent, Sigma Protocols, ErgoMixer, SigUSD, and subpool mining to name a few. It was fairly launched with no pre-mining, no pre-allocation of tokens, and no venture capital partnerships. The entire supply of ERG tokens has been reserved for the mining consensus, save a small portion (4.37% of the entire supply) that was sent to a treasury fund to be spent on promoting and developing the Ergo blockchain. The team behind the project represent some of the greatest minds in blockchain development, with numerous years of experience and countless academic papers to their credit. At the time of writing, the ERG token is up over 195% from the middle of July 2022.



Djed Alliance

Djed is a formally verified crypto-backed autonomous stablecoin protocol. Ergo's main stablecoin, SigmaUSD, is a deployment of an open-source implementation of this protocol. The Djed Alliance stewards the evolution and growth of the Djed protocol, with the mission of bringing stability to the cryptocurrency industry.



Alephium

Alephium is the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing on PoW & UTXO concepts. Decentralization, self-sovereignty, and security meet high-performance, accessibility, and energy efficiency in a dev-friendly network optimized for DeFi & smart contract applications. For more information, please visit Alephium’s website.



FLUX

Flux is building a new generation of scalable, decentralized cloud infrastructure. Developing Web3, Flux offers the advantages such as redundancy, interoperability, decentralization, and cost efficiency. For more information, please visit Flux’s website.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact

Contact Person : Angie H

Contact Email : team@ergoplatform.org

Location : Singapore

Company : Ergo Foundation

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


Recommended Stories

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed Hik

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • Disney’s Chapek Hints at All-in-One Streaming App Once Hulu Secured

    Speaking at an investor conference, the company’s chief executive touts the potential to make Disney+ a broader platform tied to its theme parks once Hulu ownership is secured.

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • 3 U.S. Cannabis Stocks With the Most Upside

    Three U.S. pot firms are well-positioned to benefit from a growing cannabis market, making their stocks look like bargains compared to Canadian rivals.

  • Isolated U.S. Northeast could face energy shortages if rail shutdown proceeds

    Northeastern U.S. states could face disruptions to fuel supplies if rail transport shuts down in coming days due to a labor dispute, industry workers and analysts said on Wednesday. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July, inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades. Nationwide, stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are at their lowest levels seasonally since 2000, according to EIA data.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.