Ergodyne announced the addition of new thermal headwear and warming accessories to further bolster the N-Ferno line of cold stress gear

Ergodyne

Since 1983, Ergodyne has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on job sites the world over.

Ergodyne aims to protect more workers from cold stress with new thermal headwear and warming accessories

Ergodyne announced the addition of new thermal headwear and warming accessories to further bolster the N-Ferno line of cold stress gear

St. Paul, Minn, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne announced the addition of new thermal headwear and warming accessories to further bolster the N-Ferno® line of cold stress gear.

The launch includes two versatile cap styles, a reflective neck gaiter and an all-in-one warmer variety pack.

“Proactively covering the skin and extremities most vulnerable to frostbite is a huge part of keeping workers safe and productive in cold conditions,” said Claudia Weber, Ergodyne Product Specialist. “Adding more headwear options and warming accessories allows us to offer workers an even wider variety of solutions to fit their specific needs.”

In addition to the new solutions, Ergodyne is also extending their head-to-toe suite of cold stress gear with a hi-vis orange option of the best-selling 6821 balaclava.

“The big challenge with cold stress is that it can have a drastically different effect on one worker to the next,” explained Tom Votel, Ergodyne President & CEO. “To decomplicate that, we’ve got to continue arming crews and customers with both the education and solutions they need to keep all types of workers protected.”

The new N-Ferno® Warming Solutions are available now on www.ergodyne.com.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Footwear Accessories, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Story continues

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Ergodyne 800.225.8238 tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com



