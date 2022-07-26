Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 808.61 Million, Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & Dell Technologies Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market by Distribution Channel (offline distribution and online distribution) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The ergonomic computer equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 808.61 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market - Vendor Analysis:

The ergonomic computer equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The ergonomic computer equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale, Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., and Microsoft Corp. among others.

3M Co. - The company offers a range of ergonomic computer equipment such as ergonomic mice, mouse pads, wrist rests, keyboard trays and drawers, and monitor arms and stands. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the 3M Gel Wrist Rest (WR340LE); 3M Wired Ergonomic Mouse (EM500GPL); 3M Adjustable Under-Desk CPU Holder (CS200MB); and 3M Adjustable Keyboard Tray (AKT170LE).

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers Dell Premier Wireless Mouse - WM527, an ergonomic mouse designed for users who might want to work across multiple systems.

Humanscale - The company offers a range of foot rockers and mats, laptop holders, cable management products, desk accessories, and CPU holders. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the Monarch Mat, L6 Laptop Holder, NeatUp Cable Management, Switch Mouse, and Thin Client Holder.

Kinesis Corp. - The company offers Freestyle2, a split keyboard designed to address the ergonomic risk factors related to typing by adjusting to the user's body.

Legrand SA - The company offers a range of keyboard systems and monitor mounts. Some of the major offerings of the company under this product category include the KBD-MINI-27F, KBD-S2S-27F, and K1C Series.

Story continues

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the ergonomic computer equipment market growth is increased employer focus on a healthy work environment. The growing instances of occupational health issues are becoming major concerns for employers and governments. This has prompted employers to build a healthy workplace environment. Organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that are involved in creating healthy work environments recommend the use of ergonomic computer equipment.

Market Challenges - The availability of refurbished and counterfeit products is one of the key challenges hindering the ergonomic computer equipment market growth. The e-commerce industry has grown significantly over the past few years. However, on the downside, the sales of counterfeit ergonomic computer equipment have increased. The penetration of e-commerce in developed markets such as the US is expected to surpass 70% by 2022. The global retail e-commerce market is expected to be valued at more than $3.5 trillion by 2020. The global penetration of e-commerce was more than 33% in 2017, which simultaneously increased the number of vendors offering counterfeit ergonomic computer peripherals.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market - Segmentation Analysis:

The ergonomic computer equipment market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline distribution and online distribution) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for ergonomic computer equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The ergonomic computer equipment market share growth by the offline distribution will be significant for revenue generation. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores (traditional computer stores and consumer electronic shop stores); hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and department stores.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 808.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Dell Technologies Inc., Humanscale, Kinesis Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

