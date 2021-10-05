U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,291.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,485.25
    +23.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.20
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +0.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.20
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1130
    +0.1950 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,492.49
    +1,739.78 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.54
    +978.86 (+403.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.31
    +37.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

ERI partners with Bottomline to extend financial messaging solutions to financial institutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERI, provider of the leading technology platform OLYMPIC Banking System digitising front-to-back financial services processes, and Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Bottomline’s SaaS-based financial messaging solutions with ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System software package.

This strategic alliance is effective worldwide, making Bottomline’s offering available to OLYMPIC Banking System customers globally via the system’s various cloud and on-premises configurations.

Bottomline is a recognised and trusted expert delivering end-to-end technology solutions. Its SaaS offering is a comprehensive portfolio of products for financial messaging, reconciliation, business flow integration, market data and other services related to the payments and securities business.

OLYMPIC Banking System is a fully-integrated, front-to-back, parameter-driven digital platform supporting banks and financial institutions in streamlining, automating and digitising their core business activities across their clients’ entire lifecycle.

Jean-Philippe Bersier, ERI’s Director of Business Development, says: “ERI has a long collaboration history with Bottomline, and a significant number of our clients use Bottomline solutions daily with great satisfaction. Signing this strategic partnership is a step further in our collaboration and we aim to extend and integrate our products into more cloud-based environments and SaaS (Software as a Service) models.”

Roni Hougui, COO at Hyposwiss Bank, headquartered in Geneva, underlines the fact that the bank has used the Bottomline solutions for a long time: “The SaaS solution for reconciliation perfectly integrates with the OLYMPIC Banking System. Thanks to that link we have been able to significantly improve our operational efficiency. Our processes are fully optimised, benefiting from a robust and reliable integrated solution.”

"Working collaboratively to achieve a common goal is key," confirms Daniel Bardini, Managing Director at Bottomline Technologies, Switzerland. "We are thrilled to offer OLYMPIC Banking System’s customers an easy, convenient way to access new financial networks and provide the very tools that banks need to automate, secure and manage their payments and securities business, and to help in simplifying reconciliations and data management processes."

About ERI
ERI is an international company specialising in the design, development, distribution and support of the integrated, real-time banking and wealth management software package: OLYMPIC Banking System®. Operating in many of the major financial centres, ERI is present in Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Paris.

ERI is focused on providing comprehensive, quality software with effective system implementation assistance and efficient ongoing maintenance and support for clients worldwide. More than 400 banks and financial institutions across 60 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System®.
www.olympicbankingsystem.com

ERI Media Contact:
Aurélie Totin, ERI
aurelie.totin@gva-eri.ch
+41 22 309 10 60

About Bottomline
Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state-of-the-art-fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline Media Contacts:
John Stevens, Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com
+1 (978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell, Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com
+44 789 4256448


Recommended Stories

  • Is BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • UK's Johnson: 127 drivers applied for fuel trucker visas

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that 127 drivers had applied for fuel trucker visas amid an acute shortage of drivers that has strained supply chains to breaking point. Johnson told BBC TV that the haulage industry had been asked to provide the details of drivers who were willing to come to Britain, and it had only given 127 names. "What that shows is the global shortage," he said.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • European Open Signals Technology Rout May Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks opened higher and U.S. index futures steadied as investors bet a selloff in technology shares had gone too far. Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryC

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Facebook stock nosedive costs Zuckberg $6bn as whistleblower interview and service outage rattle investors

    Monday was not a good day for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.