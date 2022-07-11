Eric B. Lerche, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric B. Lerche, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional in the Medical Field and in acknowledgment of his work with Traverse City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine & Alliance Surgery Center.

A board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon with over 13 years of experience in his field, Dr. Lerche specializes in orthopedic trauma, treating periarticular fractures and providing total shoulder, knee, and hip replacements. He has been in practice with Traverse City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine & Alliance Surgery Center for seven years.

A highly-attentive physician who takes time to address each patient's questions and concerns, Dr. Lerche says, "I provide compassionate care for my patients, focusing on exhausting all non-operative treatments before proceeding to surgery. I treat my patients as I would like to be treated. All treatment options are shared between myself and my patient because it is the patient that knows their body the best."

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Lerche obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Michigan. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University's School of Osteopathic Medicine. In furthering his training, Dr. Lerche completed a Residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Michigan State and the Genesys Medical Center. He also completed a Fellowship in Orthopedic Trauma at Wake Forest University. The doctor is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Among his professional affiliations, Dr. Lerche holds membership in the Michigan Osteopathic Association, the American Osteopathic Association of Orthopedic Surgeons, and the Orthopedic Trauma Association. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Lerche volunteers as a team physician with the Bay Area Reps, a high school hockey team.

Dr. Lerche and his wife, Trina, have been married for 15 years. They have two children. He would like to dedicate this recognition to his family, including his mother, Colleen Eddy.

