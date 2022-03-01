U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Eric Christensen Joins The Oakleaf Group as Senior Managing Director of Business Development

·2 min read

BETHESDA, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and financial services industries, has announced its appointment of Eric Christensen as Senior Managing Director of Business Development. In this role Mr. Christensen will lead Oakleaf's efforts to expand its service offerings to new clients across the mortgage industry. He will work closely with the executive management team to promote new products and support growth as Oakleaf continues to advance its solutions.

Eric Christensen has more than 25 years' business development experience in predictive analytics and credit risk management in the global retail lending business and mortgage industry. Prior to joining Oakleaf, Mr. Christensen served as Executive in Product Management for CoreLogic, the premier supplier of U.S. real estate, mortgage, consumer, and specialized business data. His extensive experience also includes several other executive roles at various institutions, including LERETA, Credit Data Solutions, UHS America, Fair Isaac Corporation "FICO", Fannie Mae, LoanPerformance, and E*TRADE.

Oakleaf's President and CEO, Chris Milner, commented, "We're pleased to welcome Eric Christensen to the Oakleaf executive team. His experience in digital transformation, his leadership in product development and management, and his strategic approaches for growth will be invaluable to Oakleaf."

"I'm very excited to join the Oakleaf Executive Team. Oakleaf has a premier reputation that has been built by veterans within the mortgage industry who bring a rock-solid understanding to support a wide array of client needs. With the challenges the mortgage industry is facing in 2022, Oakleaf is responding by expanding its sales distribution of products and services focused on mortgage servicers and mortgage originators. I'm thrilled to be a part of it." said Christensen.

About The Oakleaf Group
The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions.

Media Contacts:
Tara Johnston
tara.johnston@theoakleafgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-christensen-joins-the-oakleaf-group-as-senior-managing-director-of-business-development-301492165.html

SOURCE The Oakleaf Group

