Eric Graveline Spends CA$80k On GURU Organic Energy Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GURU) Independent Director, Eric Graveline, recently bought CA$80k worth of stock, for CA$1.59 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

GURU Organic Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Eric Graveline is the biggest insider purchase of GURU Organic Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$1.75. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the GURU Organic Energy insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

GURU Organic Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$2.66. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of GURU Organic Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GURU Organic Energy insiders own 51% of the company, currently worth about CA$28m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GURU Organic Energy Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest GURU Organic Energy insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GURU Organic Energy you should be aware of.

