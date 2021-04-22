U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Eric Seabrook Named President of AHP Servicing

·1 min read

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AHP Servicing ("AHP"), a nationwide servicer of non-performing residential mortgages, announced today that Eric Seabrook has joined the company as President. Prior to joining AHP Servicing, Eric was Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development at Selene Financial LP.

"I've known Eric for years and am thrilled to have him join the AHP team. I am confident that he's going to do great work for AHP Servicing," said AHP CEO Jorge Newbery. "His successes at Selene, PHH, LenderLive, and Marix speak to his industry knowledge and professional abilities."

Eric will begin his tenure by preparing AHP to service government loans, such as FHA and VA. "Evolving into this space is the next logical step for us," said Newbery. "It combines our servicing arm and helps support our AHP 75 initiative to increase homeownership for all Americans."

"AHP Servicing is a new kind of loan servicing company, focusing on both helping the borrowers and offering clients innovative solutions that drive results," said Mr. Seabrook. "I am excited to be part of the AHP family, working with their committed team to continue the impressive growth."

About AHP Servicing:
AHP Servicing is the nation's first socially responsible mortgage servicer, focused on achieving consensual solutions which benefit both borrowers and mortgage holders.

For more information, visit www.ahpservicing.com.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Fiero
Phone: (773) 389-2082
Email: sfiero@prereo.com

Recommended Stories

  • Replay: “The Future of Security” with CEOs of Evolv Technology & NewHold Investment

    Metal detectors and security checks may soon be a thing of the past. Evolv Technology, an AI security screening company, already uses its platform at amusement parks, concert halls and stadiums across the country to provide safety for large crowds. IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted fireside chat with Evolv Technology and special […]

  • EU under 'no pressure' to rush financial services deal with UK – live updates

    Tata sues Gupta over £100m speciality steel deal FTSE 100 rallies US market snapped two-day losing streak Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Ascendant Greens will turn Germany and Europe upside down Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei

    French luxury house Chanel on Wednesday lost its trademark fight with Huawei Technologies after a top European court said their logos bear no similarity to each other. The dispute dated to 2017 when Huawei sought approval from the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a trademark body, to register its computer hardware trademark which has two vertical interlocking semi-circles. Privately owned Chanel objected, saying that the design was similar to its registered French logo of two horizontal interlocking semi-circles used for its perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewellery, leather goods and clothing.

  • Philippines Raises 2.1 Billion Euros in Three-Part Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines returned to the euro bond market for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday, raising 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).The nation tapped low interest rates in the euro bond market with a three-part note offering. Proceeds from the issuance will be used in part for the nation’s budget, as the Philippines tackles the economic fallout from the pandemic.The Philippines has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, and a recent surge in infections is overwhelming hospitals and dimming economic outlook. Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said earlier this month the government plans to sell dollar bonds too before interest rates rise. The latest borrowing came less than a month after the nation raised 55 billion yen ($509 million) in the Samurai bond market.The government sold 650 million euros of four-year notes at 75 basis points over mid swaps. See here for additional details.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rupee Fall Is Hurting Bonds Now Among Asia’s Worst: India Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in the rupee is exacerbating a slump in Indian corporate dollar notes that are now among the worst performers in Asia, just as concerns mount that companies are hedging less.The securities have lost about 0.1% in April, worse than a 0.4% gain for a broader Asian dollar bond gauge, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexes. All the other countries in Asia have posted positive returns, except China which lost about 0.4% after the stumble by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The weaker rupee pushes up servicing costs on foreign debt. The currency has plunged about 2.4% against the dollar this month, making it Asia’s worst-performer. Spiking Covid-19 cases threaten to worsen the selloffAbout 5 out of 10 Indian firms hedge their foreign borrowings in India as compared to about 8 several years ago before the RBI eased rules on hedging, said Samir Lodha, chief executive officer at QuantArt Market Solutions, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “The drop in the rupee this month may prompt more local companies with foreign borrowings to consider at least some low-cost hedging.”Primary Market -- Foreign Borrowings SlowThe weaker rupee is also making borrowers hesitate to tap what would otherwise be some of the lowest borrowing costs ever in the dollar bond market. Just one Indian company has settled a note this month: a $585 million deal from ReNew Power. That leaves issuance set for the lowest in six monthsLocal firms have also shunned foreign-currency loans in April after borrowings of $7.2 billion in the previous quarter“Most corporates will definitely pause their plans to issue fresh foreign-currency debt as they wait for the rupee to stabilize,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder of IFA Global, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “Pandemic-induced currency volatility is making it difficult for borrowers to assess their foreign debt costs.”Firms may be turning more to the local credit market, even though there have been fresh obstacles there tooThey sold 47.6 billion rupees of bonds this week and still plan as much as 80.5 billion rupees more. If all those sales go through, that would be higher than in the previous two weeks combinedStill, offerings have fallen to 139.9 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) this month, the slowest start to a financial year since 2014. That’s due in part to rules that took effect April 1 strengthening the role of trustees for secured bonds backed by assetsSecondary Market -- Sovereign Rating ConcernsThe latest wave of coronavirus infections is also bad for India’s sovereign rating. The country has the lowest investment-grade score with a negative outlook at Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings“We expect a repeat of 2020’s sudden crash in economic activity in the coming months,” said Timothy Wee Lee Tan and Jason Lee, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. “With a downgraded GDP growth outlook for FY22, India’s debt burden will be higher than the current IMF forecast, implying an elevated risk of ratings falling into speculative grade.”Any official gross domestic product downgrade may lead to pre-emptive widening of the option-adjusted spread for Indian dollar credits, with an actual offshore sovereign rating downgrade likely to push premiums up to 90 basis points wider to trade closer to Brazil and South Africa, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceDistressed Debt - ARC Rules Under ReviewReserve Bank of India formed a six-member panel Monday to review rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies or ARCs, which help India’s banking system deal with one of the world’s worst bad loan ratios among major economiesARCs have been in the spotlight in recent weeks:Mar. 18: India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs is investigating allegations of financial irregularities at the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Edelweiss said it hasn’t received any intimation of any inspection by the ministryMar. 14: India’s central bank has rejected Yes Bank Ltd.’s proposal to set up an ARC for acquiring bad loans on conflict of interest concerns, Mint reported citing people it didn’t identifyMeanwhile, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, whose default in 2018 triggered a prolonged credit crisis in the country, plans to resolve 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) of its debt by the end of September, Chairman Uday Kotak said last week. Investors are closely watching the debt resolution as a test case for group insolvencyKotak, who is heading the IL&FS board after government seized control of the shadow lender in 2018, expects to resolve about 62% of its 1 trillion rupees of debtAnother group facing challenges in servicing its debt is Future Group. The Indian supermarket-operator Future Retail Ltd. approved a debt resolution plan that eases some immediate concerns as a legal battle with partner Amazon.com Inc. threatens to delay an asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. India’s top court scheduled a final hearing in the matter to May 4Best and Worst Performing Corporate Dollar Bonds Last 12 MonthsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold slips from two-month peak, palladium holds near record high

    Gold prices eased from a two-month high on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision, while supply worries kept palladium near a record peak hit in the previous session. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,788 per ounce by 0927 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. "There is also a perception that central banks are not going to do anything in changing the ultra-loose monetary policy ... the effect of that is rising gold prices," he added.

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tata 'sues Liberty Steel over unpaid debts'

    It claims Liberty owes debts from the acquisition of Tata's speciality steels business, a report says.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Plenty of Room to Upside if Buyers Successfully Defend $1788.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major 50% level at $1788.50.

  • Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high

    Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high in a wild session that saw supporters of the token once considered a parody use hashtags to fuel a rally until it lost steam. Dogecoin ultimately fell 15.4% to US$0.33, but during the session when it hit a record peak, its market capitalization soared to more than $50 billion. Dogecoin fans used the hashtags #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, referring to the informal April 20 holiday to celebrate cannabis which is marked by smoke-ins and street parties.

  • Stellantis scraps digital speedometers for Peugeot car in chips shortage

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it would replace digital speedometers with more old-fashioned analogue ones in one of its Peugeot models, in a fallout from a global shortage of semiconductor chips that is roiling the auto industry. The change will only affect Peugeot 308 cars, among group brands that include Chrysler, Citroen and Jeep since France's PSA Group merged with Italian-American company Fiat-Chrysler this year to form Stellantis. "It's a nifty and agile way of getting around a real hurdle for car production, until the 'chips' crisis ends," a spokesman for Stellantis told Reuters.

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO: 'Tesla killer' wants better US-China cooperation

    Electric carmaker NIO is at the forefront of China's effort to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Push Traders to Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of many developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation figures for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Adds performance of Asian bonds in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Sir James Dyson moves residency back to the UK

    Sir James faced criticism in 2019 over relocating his company's global headquarters to Singapore.

  • Halliburton Plunges on Disappointing Forecast for Slowing Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. tumbled after warning investors that demand for its oil-drilling and fracking services won’t continue grow as much as it did in recent months.The world’s biggest provider of fracking services fell as much as 7.4% for the day’s second-worst performance in the S&P 500 Index. North American order growth will “moderate” during the current quarter relative to the first three months of this year, while overseas drilling margins will drop as much as 1.25 percentage points. Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler cited a seasonal dip in sales of oilfield software.The guidance suggests second-quarter operating income will come in below expectations, said George O’Leary, an analyst at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Confidence that oil prices will continue to strengthen has taken a hit from worries about resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks in India and elsewhere. “That stung,” O’Leary said in an email. Halliburton needs “positive earnings momentum or stronger crude to keep the run going.”Halliburton dropped 5.8% to $18.67 at 11:40 a.m. in New York, paring its 12-month gain to 151%. Halliburton and rival Baker Hughes Co. both reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday. Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said overseas demand for oilfield services will rebound later in the year on expectations that global crude prices will advance.“I expect international activity growth to accelerate, and the early positive momentum in North America gives me confidence in the activity cadence for the rest of the year,” Miller said in a statement. “I am optimistic about how this transition year is shaping up.”Along with the world’s top oilfield contractor Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton are attempting to pivot to overseas markets and away from the North American shale sector that’s still trying to claw its way out of last year’s historic price collapse. Halliburton’s results come three months after Miller called for a bottom in international activity in the first quarter.Schlumberger is scheduled to report fiirst-quarter results at the end of this week.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagging rivals, Renault sales fall for fifth straight quarter

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault's sales fell for a fifth straight quarter as the French carmaker struggled to shrug off the fallout from the pandemic without a major presence in booming Chinese markets and a global shortage of electronic chips hit production. Under Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo, who took the reins last July, Renault is looking to produce fewer cars and focus on those with higher margins, a strategy that is starting to bear some fruit. Renault, which also makes Dacia and Lada cars and has a financing business, said sales were up 4.4% when stripping out currency and other effects.

  • Binance’s Tesla, Coinbase Stock Tokens Under Scrutiny From UK Regulator: Report

    The Financial Conduct Authority is working with Binance to “understand the product,” according to the FT.

  • Ant Group's money market fund shrinks in the first quarter

    Ant Group's money market fund Yu'e Bao shrank in the first quarter of 2021, according to Tianhong Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages the fund. The net asset value of Yu'e Bao stood at 972.4 billion yuan ($149.92 billion) at end of the first quarter, according to the fund's Q1 report on Thursday, down 18.3% from that of 1.19 trillion yuan at end of 2020. The drop came as regulatory pressure mounted on Jack Ma's Ant Group.