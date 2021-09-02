Eric Solis Joins Astreya as Senior VP of Global Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya , a premier IT managed services solution provider, today announces the appointment of Eric Solis to Senior Vice President, Global Operations.

Eric Solis is a dedicated, results-oriented leader with 20+ years of sales and business operations experience delivering quantifiable business benefits by focusing on process, technology and people. In his role, he is responsible for leading Astreya's end-to-end sales process, sales operations and enablement, workforce planning and global talent acquisition teams . He will focus on optimization and alignment of processes across sales, delivery and corporate functions focused on our clients.

He most recently held the position of Vice President, Operations and Optimization at NTT DATA Services where he was responsible for identifying opportunities and executing the strategy to improve business results. He is an accomplished leader with expertise in sales and delivery operations, process improvement, data analytics, and integrations.

"Eric's strong business acumen combined with his proven ability to develop teams to scale and data driven approach to process improvement will be critical in enabling our aggressive growth strategy. We are thrilled to have Eric join Astreya's executive leadership team," said Andrea Bendzick, COO.

Eric Solis holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University of Chicago.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches 33 countries with over 1500 IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best in class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

