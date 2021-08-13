Erica L. Skipton, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erica L. Skipton, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted General Surgeon for her outstanding achievements in the medical field, her dedication to serving the medical community at the Navy Medical Center Portsmouth, and her remarkable leadership as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy.

Proudly serving in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander, Dr. Erica L. Skipton is also a board-certified general surgeon currently practicing at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, the oldest continuously running hospital in the Navy Medical System. She has been performing surgery and providing the best possible surgical care at the medical center since July 2018. Her valuable experience in the U.S. Navy for over seven years performing surgery aboard a ship allows her to follow the patient through critical care and surgical recovery all the way to outpatient care. She takes pride in providing a high level of communication with her patients. In addition to her clinical role, Dr. Skipton teaches residents at the Navy Medical Center Portsmouth.

Among her academic achievements, Dr. Skipton obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and English from the University of Rochester in New York. Her distinguished medical career began after she earned her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, NY, followed by completing a General Surgery residency at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Skipton maintains active memberships with the American College of Surgeons and the Christian Medical and Dental Association.

An active member of her community, Dr. Skipton devotes her time as a volunteer with the homeless ministry at Forward Church of Portsmouth, providing food and clothing to the underprivileged.

Dr. Skipton dedicates this honorable recognition to her mother, Deborah Geer, MD, who is her biggest proponent, critic, and inspiration.

In her spare time, Dr. Skipton enjoys music and is a piano player.

