Erica Rose Discusses What Causes Head-On Collisions?

Former Bachelor star, turned Texas Personal Injury Lawyer, Erica Rose knows the cause of Head-On Collisions.

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of passengers and motor vehicle drivers are severely injured or killed in head-on collisions every year in the U.S. In fact, head-on collisions resulted in 3,613 deaths in 2019. The majority of head-on crashes involve one vehicle exiting their lane and crashing head-on with oncoming vehicles moving in the opposite direction. But what causes these serious and potentially fatal car accidents?

Hurt in a Houston Truck Accident? Our Attorneys Are Here to Help You. Call Us Today! Free Consultations. No Cost Unless We Win. Over 500 million Recovered. Available 24/7. Seasoned Personal Injury Trial Attorneys. Record-Setting Verdicts.

Former Bachelor Star, Erica H. Rose, Discusses the most common causes of Head on Collisions in Texas - Rose Sanders Law

Common Causes of Texas Head-On Collision Accidents

In most catastrophic head-on collisions, one of the drivers loses control of their vehicle or becomes distracted. The following driver actions or behaviors can often cause head-on crashes:

Distracted Driving – Electronic devices, most notably mobile phones, could easily distract drivers and make them lose control of their cars, causing a head-on accident.

Drunk or Drugged Driving – Drugs and alcohol can impair drivers' senses, slow down their reaction time, and impair their judgment, often causing all sorts of devastating motor vehicle accidents.

Driver Fatigue – Driving while fatigued or falling asleep behind the wheel causes serious accidents each year, including head-on crashes.

Reckless Driving – Drivers who attempt to pass other vehicles by speeding or swerving into oncoming traffic and lose control of their vehicles typically cause head-on collisions.

Other head-on collision causes besides negligent driver behaviors include poorly maintained roadways, adverse weather conditions, and malfunctioning traffic control devices.

What Happens to People Involved in a Head-On Collision?

A lot can happen during the split second where two vehicles crash head-on at high or even moderate speeds. A study about head-on crashes found that unrestrained vehicle occupants are particularly vulnerable to catastrophic injuries and death. The speed at which two cars approach each other (closing speed) is usually too fast to let the drivers respond properly to the situation. Once the two cars collide head-on, the occupants will be hurled forward. Depending on the severity of the impact, the accident might throw the occupants out of the car.

Story continues

Another study by the Insurance Information Institute, a test dummy manufacturer, and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that a head-on collision in which two similar cars are moving at roughly the same speed would cause multiple bone fractures and severe neck, spine, or brain injuries.

Both of these studies also found that wearing seatbelts can greatly help reduce the occupants' injuries. Additionally, they suggest that drivers can avoid head-on collisions by being more aware of their surroundings when driving, not driving while intoxicated, and driving defensively.

Speak to an Experienced Texas Car Accident Attorney Today

If you have sustained injuries in a head-on collision due to another driver's negligent acts, you can count on the competent Texas car accident attorney at the Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC, for help. We offer free case reviews and consultations so that you can find out all about your claim. The attorneys at Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC, can handle all aspects of your personal injury claim. We will help you seek compensation for your medical bills, wage loss, pain and suffering, and other hardships. Our experienced car accident lawyers fight for injured car accident clients across Texas from our offices in Houston, Dallas and McAllen.

During your free consultation, our skilled Texas car accident lawyers will evaluate the facts of the accident and determine how much financial compensation you could potentially recover to figure out the best legal options based on the specific circumstances of your case. Call 713-231-9288 or contact us online to schedule your free consultation today.

Head-on Collision often result in catastrophic injury and or death. If you or your family has been killed or suffered a catastrophic injury in a head on collision. Call the aggressive unrelentless head-on collision Lawyer with the Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC at 713-231-9288.

Erica H. Rose, partner and founder of the Rose Sanders Injury Law Firm, PLLC

Head on Collisions kill 1000’s every year. If you or a loved one have been injured or even killed in a head on collision, then call the Texas Head-On Collision Accident Lawyer at the Rose Sanders Law Firm at (713) 231-9288

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erica-rose-discusses-what-causes-head-on-collisions-301378926.html

SOURCE Rose Sanders Law Firm