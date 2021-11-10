U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Erick Hernández Gallego Represents Mexico International Chamber of Commerce at United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP26)

·3 min read

Erick Hernández Gallego, a shareholder in the Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources Practices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C., was selected by the International Chamber of Commerce's Mexico Chapter (ICC Mexico) as their representative to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erick Hernández Gallego, a shareholder in the Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources Practices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C., was selected by the International Chamber of Commerce's Mexico Chapter (ICC Mexico) as their representative to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

The COP26 summit, taking place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, according to the event website.

ICC Mexico asked Hernández to serve as its representative in COP26 Blue Zone – where key negotiations between world leaders take place, and accreditation is needed to get in – in light of his active work in the area of climate change, circular economy, air emissions, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria, and renewable energy.

At Greenberg Traurig, Hernández Gallego represents domestic and international clients on environmental, energy and ESG matters, including corporate finance, healthcare, regulatory compliance, and real estate matters. He has represented clients in several project finance, mergers and acquisitions, and electric energy tenders, as well as hydrocarbons tender procedures, in accordance with new energy reforms in Mexico.

He has been practicing Mexican environmental, energy, real estate, administrative, and regulatory law for more than 15 years, advising Mexican and international entities on projects related to renewables, oil and gas, hospitality and tourism, land use, urban development, corporate environmental regulation, healthcare, environmental impact and risk matters, financing of green projects, soil contamination, emissions reductions, and climate change.

ICC Mexico represents and supports, both nationally and internationally, the companies established within its territory to promote economic growth, open trade, and encourage investment Mexico, according to the organization.

About Greenberg Traurig Mexico: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

Media Contact

Dania Ochoa, Greenberg Traurig, S.C., (+52) 55 5029 0044, ochoad@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, S.C.

