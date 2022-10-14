U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,685.75
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,135.00
    +44.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,076.00
    -7.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.40
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    -1.80 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.70
    -17.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.30 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8670
    -0.0850 (-2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    31.67
    -1.90 (-5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1209
    -0.0121 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8120
    +0.6300 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,682.03
    +1,233.09 (+6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.20
    +13.66 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,926.74
    +76.47 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Ericsson Canada partners with Montreal-based universities to improve 5G sustainability using AI

·4 min read

  • The joint research initiative between École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Concordia University, Polytechnique Montréal, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and Ericsson aims to use AI to reduce the energy use of 5G networks

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ericsson Canada (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced a strategic research program led by École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), in partnership with Concordia University, Polytechnique Montréal and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help the telecommunications sector minimize the energy consumption of 5G networks. The project aims to help communication service providers shrink their carbon footprint and reduce operational costs by saving on energy, which will, in turn, help lower costs for consumers and decrease harmful emissions.

Ericsson Canada partners with Montreal-based universities to improve 5G sustainability using AI
Ericsson Canada partners with Montreal-based universities to improve 5G sustainability using AI

Erik Ekudden, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Ericsson, says: "5G networks are the technological backbone of our society and they represent an opportunity to digitalize industries and significantly reduce global CO2 emissions. Under the focused guidance of our partners and with the help of Ericsson experts in Montreal, a leading AI hub, our researchers will test and refine solutions to make 5G & Beyond technologies smarter, more energy-efficient for service providers and cost-efficient for end users."

Data scientists from Ericsson's Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (GAIA) in Montreal will support the three-year research project in close collaboration with 7 professors and 27 researchers from ÉTS, Concordia and Polytechnique and expertise from Environment and Climate Change Canada. Ericsson will bring its global expertise in this area from Ericsson Research to steer the group in standardizing their research findings and drive towards industrialized solutions that can be integrated into its 5G products and services. The outcomes of this research are also expected to strengthen ECCC's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) modeling solutions for the information and communication technologies sector and contribute to global standardization. This partnership is supported by contributions from the Quebec government (through InnovÉÉ - Innovation en Énergie Électrique) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, says: "The Government of Canada is in a constant search for innovative ways to cut pollution and fight climate change, in industries both young and old. Teaming up Ericsson Canada with Montreal's world-class universities and globe-leading AI research and development community is another smart step forward in the pursuit of net-zero jobs and growth."

Christian Casanova, Vice President of Research and Partnerships at École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), says: "There is consensus concerning the climate emergency, and climate change is now inevitable. We must act now to reduce our ecological footprint, starting by designing technologies that are less harmful to the environment. The use of AI in designing communication networks will enable us to reduce energy demands while maintaining a strong economy."

The information and communication technologies (ICT) industry is an energy intensive and growing sector. 5G is more energy efficient than previous generations of mobile communications, however, the energy consumption of entire mobile networks is expected to increase due to the need to expand network capacity to meet the exponential growth in data traffic. By embedding AI into those networks, researchers will devise ways for them to self-configure and reconfigure to push energy consumption to a minimum while maintaining the required quality of service.

François Bertrand, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Polytechnique Montréal, says: "The climate crisis demands novel solutions and the pooling of multidisciplinary talents. Over the next three years, by combining their strengths with those of professors and researchers from four organizations, our experts will harness the potential of artificial intelligence and work on reducing the energy required by base stations to transmit signals to wireless devices, which is crucial since the number of connected devices is expected to increase dramatically."

Dominique Bérubé, Vice President of Research and Graduate Studies at Concordia University, says: "A research project of this scale requires the robust support of multiple organizations. With our seasoned history collaborating with Ericsson, it was only natural that Concordia University and our Applied AI Institute, which focuses on finding applied solutions to real world challenges, would participate in this initiative. Sustainability is a major priority for the university and we're proud to contribute to a project that can reduce the energy consumption of 5G networks."

Thierry St-Cyr, CEO of InnovÉÉ - Innovation en Énergie Électrique, says: "We are convinced that the collaborative research model is a must to develop new technologies to reduce the GHG emissions of the energy sector faster, smarter, and more competitively."

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nathan Gibson
nathan.gibson@ericsson.com
647-554-1423

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson)
(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson)

SOURCE Ericsson

Recommended Stories

  • Sono, Solar-Electric-Vehicle Maker, Seeks to Outshine Competition

    Sono Motors ties solar power to an EV, the Sion, in what it expects to be an affordable and environmentally friendly car.

  • Alaska snow crab season canceled after an estimated 1 billion crabs disappear

    An estimated 1 billion crabs have mysteriously disappeared from Alaskan waters in two years, officials said.

  • Bitcoin Cowboys Are the Ultimate Stress Test for Texas’ Power Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- One scorching hot afternoon, Justin Ballard drives a Nissan Frontier pickup across a stretch of West Texas oil country. For years, Ballard worked these mesquite-covered expanses like any good oil landman, trying to persuade people to let the drill rigs come in and do their work. But he left that search early last year. Now he’s scouring the same barren landscapes for a different sort of fuel: natural gas that’s being burned off and wasted. This lost gas can be harnessed to power h

  • Losing ground: how one New Orleans community is sinking

    While land is subsiding throughout the city, industrial water use has exacerbated the problem in one predominantly Black and Vietnamese area

  • Fortescue Sees First Major Hydrogen Project Within Next 9 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Future Industries will announce its first major clean energy project within the next nine months, as the unit of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. attempts to reach its ambitious green hydrogen production goals. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook Lies“We’ve got a c

  • Electric car demand rises but cost of living delays many from making switch

    RAC is calling on the government to reintroduce the Plug-in Car grant.

  • Barges hit bottom of Mississippi River as water levels approach historic low

    The supply chain across the nation's heartland is facing significant constraints that could have far-reaching consequences into the winter, starting with farmers in the Plains and expanding all the way to the overall economy of the United States. Exacerbating the problem are the low water levels of the Mississippi River, a crucial waterway for commerce that has seen a steady decline in its flow in recent months due to a lack of rain. A river gauge at Osceola, Arkansas, 35 miles north of Memphis,

  • AES Dedicates Battery Energy Storage Projects in California

    AES dedicates 227 MW, 908 MWh of energy storage projects in Southern California.

  • $300M investment in Oak Ridge ushers in new era of nuclear power with 'gumball' technology

    The investment to build a $300 million advanced nuclear fuel facility could result in at least 400 jobs in Oak Ridge.

  • Germany Reaches 95% Gas Storage Target Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany met a crucial natural-gas storage target more than two weeks ahead of plan, but the regulator warned that wasn’t enough to guarantee supplies during the coldest months. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stoc

  • Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows

    It was trapped and taken alive to a farm, Florida officials said.

  • Police Dashcam Captures 'Fireball' Whizzing Through Oregon Night Sky

    A patrolman’s dashcam captured a meteor visible from Lincoln City, Oregon, on Wednesday, October 12.Footage posted by the Lincoln City Police Department, which they said was filmed on Wednesday, shows a flash of light as the meteor plummets through the sky.Sgt Liden “was returning to the Lincoln City Police Department” when he caught the meteor, according to the Facebook post. Police said that the “meteor emitted a bright green light and looked similar to a flare in the sky.”The American Meteor Society said they received 143 reports about a fireball over British Columbia, Oregon, and Washington late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.According to NASA, a fireball is an “unusually bright meteor.” Credit: Lincoln City Police Department via Storyful

  • 'If you're told to leave, leave:' Experts say massive storm surge from Ian should be a warning

    Hurricane Ian's storm surge reached as high as kitchen cabinets on the second floor of buildings along Fort Myers Beach, with the sheer amount of water leading to much of the destruction the town experienced.

  • Exxon Signs First Big Carbon-Capture Contract

    Exxon is partnering with CF Industries and EnLink Midstream to capture, transport, and store 2 million tons of carbon emissions per year produced by a Louisiana fertilizer plant starting in 2025.

  • Global wildlife populations have sunk 69% since 1970 - WWF report

    The world's wildlife populations have declined by more than two-thirds since 1970 as forests have been cleared and oceans polluted, according to an assessment released on Thursday. This "serious drop … tells us that nature is unraveling and the natural world is emptying," said Andrew Terry, director of conservation and policy at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, which used 2018 data from ZSL on the status of 32,000 wildlife populations covering more than 5,000 species, found that population sizes had declined by 69% on average.

  • General Motors (GM) Forms Energy Unit, Inks Deal to Source Nickel

    General Motors (GM) launches its energy unit, GM Energy, to provide a holistic home energy management system. To secure nickel for EVs, it partners with Queensland Pacific Metals.

  • Electra Starts Commissioning of Battery Materials Recycling Demonstration Plant at its Ontario Refinery Complex

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the start of commissioning of its black mass recycling demonstration plant at its battery materials park located north of Toronto following the successful installation of material feed handling and lime delivery systems, two key circuits in Electra's hydrometallurgical process designed to recycle end of life lithium-ion battery materials.

  • Energy savings and less heart attacks: Experts reveal advantages of removing Daylight Saving Time

    Many campaigners are calling to abolish changing the clocks

  • Tropical Storm Karl Moves Through Gulf of Mexico

    Tropical Storm Karl started moving toward the coasts of Tabasco and Veracruz, Mexico, in the southeast part of the Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday, October 13, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.Satellite imagery posted by Mexico’s National Meteorological Service on Thursday shows the storm moving in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico.The Mexican National Meteorological Service recorded maximum sustained winds of 53 mph (85 km/h) on Thursday.The American National Hurricane Center said that the storm was expected to “gradually lose some strength” by Friday. Credit: Mexico’s National Meteorological Service via Storyful

  • Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

    The chair of an influential negotiating bloc in the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt has called for compensation for poorer countries suffering from climate change to be high up on the agenda. Madeleine Diouf Sarr, who chairs the Least Developed Countries group, told The Associated Press that the November conference — known as COP27 — should “capture the voice and needs of the most climate-vulnerable nations and deliver climate justice.” Sarr said the group would like to see “an agreement to establish a dedicated financial facility” that pays nations that are already facing the effects of climate change at the summit.