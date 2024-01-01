Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,769.83
    -13.52 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,689.54
    -20.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,011.35
    -83.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.07
    -31.27 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    -0.32 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8660
    +0.0160 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2732
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,725.75
    +168.22 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,733.24
    +10.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

Ericsson (ERIC) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

After reaching an important support level, Ericsson (ERIC) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ERIC recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, ERIC has gained 25.5%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ERIC's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 2 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting ERIC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement