U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,143.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,308.00
    +17.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.20
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1170
    -0.1950 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,444.12
    +70.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.23
    +7.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,193.51
    +168.05 (+0.58%)
     

Ericsson reports third quarter results 2021

·8 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter highlights

  • Group organic sales declined by -1% YoY. Sales in Mainland China in Networks and Digital Services declined by SEK -3.6 b. impacting the growth rate by -6%. Some impact was seen from disturbances in the supply chain. Reported sales were SEK 56.3 (57.5) b.

  • Gross margin excl. restructuring charges improved to 44.0% (43.2%) mainly driven by increased and partly retroactive IPR revenues and the acquired Cradlepoint business. Operational leverage continued to be strong in Networks. Reported gross margin was 44.0% (43.1%).

  • EBIT margin excl. restructuring charges increased slightly to 15.7% (15.6%). Reported EBIT increased to SEK 8.8 b. (15.7%) from SEK 8.6 b. (15.0%). EBIT was supported by a market revaluation of investments and an impairment write-off, amounting to SEK 0.4 b.

  • Organic sales development in Networks was stable YoY. The quarter was impacted by market share loss in Mainland China. Reported EBIT margin was 23.7% (22.0%).

  • Reported net income was SEK 5.8 (5.6) b.

  • Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 13.0 (3.9) b. driven primarily by strong cash collection. Net cash per September 30, 2021 was SEK 55.7 b. compared with SEK 41.5 b. per September 30, 2020.

  • Investor Update (Nov. 9) will be postponed into next year with the intent to host a full-day, in-person CMD with the entire executive management present.

SEK b.

Q3
2021

Q3
2020

YoY
change

Q2
2021

QoQ
change

Jan-Sep
2021

Jan-Sep
2020

YoY
change

Net sales

56.3

57.5

-2%

54.9

2%

161.0

162.8

-1%

Sales growth adj. for comparable units and currency [1]

-

-

-1%

-

-

-

-

6%

Gross margin [1]

44.0%

43.1%

-

43.4%

-

43.4%

40.2%

-

EBIT

8.8

8.6

2%

5.8

52%

19.9

16.8

19%

EBIT margin [1]

15.7%

15.0%

-

10.6%

-

12.4%

10.3%

-

Net income

5.8

5.6

4%

3.9

48%

12.8

10.4

23%

EPS diluted, SEK

1.73

1.61

7%

1.10

57%

3.79

3.00

26%


Measures excl. restructuring charges [1]

Gross margin excluding restructuring charges

44.0%

43.2%

-

43.4%

-

43.5%

40.7%

-

EBIT excluding restructuring charges

8.8

9.0

-1%

5.8

52%

20.0

18.1

10%

EBIT margin excluding restructuring charges

15.7%

15.6%

-

10.6%

-

12.4%

11.1%

-

Free cash flow before M&A

13.0

3.9

229%

4.1

218%

18.6

9.5

96%

Net cash, end of period

55.7

41.5

34%

43.7

27%

55.7

41.5

34%

[1] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statements.

Comments from Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

We continue to win footprint across our business by leveraging our competitive 5G portfolio. The 5G contracts now awarded by all three tier-1 US carriers are the largest in Ericsson's history. Gross margin[2] was further strengthened, both sequentially and year over year and reached 44.0% (43.2%). EBIT margin[2] reached 15.7%, and free cash flow before M&A was SEK 13.0 b. Through continuous measures for global supply chain resilience, we avoided customer impact during the first half of the year. However, late in Q3 we saw some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain, and such issues will continue to pose a risk. While we continued to gain share in a growing market, the expected sales reduction in Mainland China, lower variable sales in Managed Services and some supply chain disturbances, led to a negative organic sales[1] development of -1%.

Networks sales[1] were stable YoY, despite considerably lower volumes from Mainland China, reflecting market share gains in other markets. Excluding sales in Mainland China, Networks sales[1] increased by 8% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. However, late in Q3 we experienced some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain, and such issues will continue to pose a risk. Gross margin[2] improved to 47.8% (46.7%), driven by operational leverage and higher IPR revenues.

Digital Services sales[1] grew by 1% despite a stark sales reduction in Mainland China. Excluding sales in Mainland China, Digital Services sales[1] increased by 6% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. We are starting to see initial revenues from 5G contracts, driving growth in our Core business. Gross margin[2] was 42.3% (43.5%), impacted mainly by initial deployment costs in cloud native 5G Core projects. We continue to increase our R&D investments in the 5G portfolio, including Core and orchestration, further strengthening our competitive position. With increasing sales in combination with a higher share of software sales, we expect profitability to gradually improve and over time exceed our original target of EBIT margin[2] of 10%-12%.

As a consequence of the reduced market share in Mainland China we are planning to resize our sales and delivery organization in the country, starting in Q4, adding to our restructuring charges.

We increased IPR revenues to SEK 2.6 (2.2) b. driven by new agreements, with retroactive impact, confirming our IPR position. With the significant value of our broad patent portfolio and strong position in 5G, reaffirmed by the recent agreement with Samsung, we believe we are well positioned to conclude pending and future patent license renewals. As communicated in the past, the timing of agreement renewals may cause temporary gaps in IPR revenues.

We continue to improve our Ethics and Compliance program in accordance with our strategy and activities based on input from our independent compliance monitor. Such initiatives and activities have enabled the strengthening of an integrity-based culture, compliance governance and anti-corruption internal controls. We are firmly committed to continuously develop and improve in the years to come to ensure a sustainable compliance program.

We continue to strengthen our sustainability work. Supporting our customers by improving energy efficiency in our products as well as reducing our own carbon emissions has been crucial for our success in recent years. In the quarter, we signed a USD 2 b. sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, further integrating our sustainability ambitions by linking our climate action targets to our financial activities.

We continue to see results of our strategy to improve flexibility, reduce sensitivity to business mix and lower the working capital. Free cash flow before M&A amounted to SEK 13.0 (3.9) b. in the third quarter, supported by strong cash collection including some customer pre-payments.

5G for Enterprise provides an exciting opportunity for Ericsson. The acquired Cradlepoint business is developing favorably, contributing to gross margin improvement for the Group in the quarter. Building on the strong foundations of our core business we will continue to invest in the Enterprise business, aiming at Enterprise becoming a sizeable part of Ericsson's business in a few years.

Stay healthy and well.

Börje Ekholm
President and CEO

[1] Sales adjusted for comparable units and currency

[2] Excluding restructuring charges

NOTES TO EDITORS

You find the complete report with tables in the attached PDF or by following this link https://www.ericsson.com/assets/local/investors/documents/financial-reports-and-filings/interim-reports-archive/2021/9month21-en.pdf or on www.ericsson.com/investors

Video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

To join the webcast, please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question, please call:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 426 51 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883 685)

International/UK: +44 (0)333 300 0804 (Toll-free UK: 0800 358 9473)

US: +1 631 913 1422 (Toll-free US: +1 855 85 70686)

PIN code: 20703222#

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the webcast starts.

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed at www.ericsson.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Contact person
Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 10 714 64 99
E-mail: peter.nyquist@ericsson.com

Additional contacts
Stella Medlicott, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Relations
Phone: +46 10 713 65 39
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Investors
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 10 713 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Stefan Jelvin, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 10 714 20 39
E-mail: stefan.jelvin@ericsson.com

Media
Kristoffer Edshage, Director Corporate Media
Phone: +46 722 20 44 46
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on October 19 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-reports-third-quarter-results-2021,c3435411

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3435411/1482655.pdf

Ericsson third quarter report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ericsson-reports-third-quarter-results-2021-301402977.html

SOURCE Ericsson

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Zillow pauses home purchases, stock drops. Here's what other iBuyers are doing

    Zillow has paused its home purchases, sending its stock plummeting. Here's what Offerpad and Opendoor are doing.

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Tesla Stock Shifts Higher Monday: Technical Levels To Watch

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading higher Monday in anticipation of the company’s third-quarter earnings report. Tesla is expected to report its third-quarter earnings of $1.52 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 100% from 76 cents per share reported in the same period a year ago. Tesla was up 3.21% at $870.11 at the close. Tesla Daily Chart Analysis After breaking out of what technical traders call a pennant pattern, the stock has been continuing to push higher and i

  • Disney and Zillow shares slide, Amazon aims to hire 150K seasonal workers

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.