U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.89
    -34.29 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,509.07
    -325.04 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,288.67
    -75.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.98
    +9.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.06
    +0.35 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -29.20 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.82 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0373
    -0.0145 (-1.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    -0.0770 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2330
    -1.7150 (-1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,248.79
    -918.25 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.57
    +23.47 (+3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Eridan reinvents a piece of mobile infrastructure and calls up $46M in funding

Devin Coldewey
·8 min read

Most of the time no one has to think about how the mobile networks we all rely on work. But it won't surprise many to hear that, as is often the case with infrastructure, some pieces are the latest tech and others haven't changed in decades. Eridan is a well-funded startup aiming to replace one of the latter with fundamentally different hardware approach could make mobile networks an order of magnitude more efficient.

Everywhere you look — or more likely, just above where you look — there are cell towers that connect your phone to the broader internet. You can think of these as being made up of three big pieces: the modem, which exchanges data with the rest of the net; the antenna, which beams out the radio signal in synchrony with dozens or hundreds of devices nearby; and the transceiver, which sits in between and converts the digital data of the modem to the actual RF signal the antenna puts out.

Obviously the modem must change with the times and increase capacity, and it has done so. Likewise the antenna must change to reflect new and repurposed slices of spectrum being used for mobile data. But the transceiver is sort of like a digital-to-analog converter in that its job hasn't really changed much — data in, signal out.

Recently, however, we have begun to probe the limits of that middle bit, which is a dinosaur in technological terms.

"How that transceiver has powered the antenna hasn't changed in the last 70 years," said Eridan co-founder Doug Kirkpatrick. "It's called a linear amplifier, and that device, that circuit architecture approach is literally at the limit with what 5G is today."

These amplifiers are essentially analog devices, and due to their fundamental nature, the more power you put into them, the less efficient they are. And over the years the power used has only increased as the number and complexity of signals has grown; 5G transceivers are roughly half as efficient as 4G ones, which were half as efficient as 3G — yet due to spectrum limitations and growing demand, we'll need far more 5G cells. Even if the difference is only a handful of watts, it adds up very quickly if you plan to cover all populated areas plus highways.

"If you want to get everywhere, it's like 20 times more radios, and with the efficiency going down too, you're talking about taking up 50 percent of the U.S.'s electricity," Kirkpatrick said. "This dog don't hunt."

"What we've done is something the industry has been after for maybe 30 years, and something every wireless company has pursued, spending billions. If you want everyone to have 5G without melting the planet, we are the absolute only way this happens," he continued.

Size of a standard pole-based cell and one using Eridan's tech.

And just what is it exactly that Eridan has done? I hinted at my skepticism that a startup with limited means could leapfrog decades of research by some of the richest companies on the planet.

"Well, we cheated," Kirkpatrick admitted. One of the founders of the company, Earl McCune, who sadly passed away two years ago during the development process, was among those doing the research at those big telecoms, where his approach never took off. Not to say he took trade secrets with him, of course — they just found a way to make the theory reality outside of the corporate structure.

After meeting during a failed recruitment to do related work for a large company, the founders decided they liked each other enough to pursue the concept independently.

"We did what you'd do, sat down with a bar napkin and a beer," he recalled, and after filling the think tanks a bit, "It was one of those epiphanies. Everybody's eyebrows went up and they said, 'that's an insane idea... but it might work.' Then literally the first time we turned it on, it was the most perfect signal you've ever seen. We said, 'how the hell are we going to explain this to anybody?' "

How an Eridan unit might look on a featureless pole, in a void.

The advance is in some ways a simple one, like going from vacuum tubes to transistors.

"A linear amplifier is an analog amplifier; since they're worrying about cost and efficiency, they've made the best of a bad bargain: how dirty [i.e. how noisy] can you make the signal and still be efficient? This is fundamental to what linear amplifiers do," he explained. "We're a digital switch — we send out an ultra-clean signal. We paired a switch mode architecture with gallium nitride and silicon, and it went from 60 percent efficiency to over 99 percent efficiency. It's a hundred times smaller and a hundred times cheaper."

"This type of direct polar architecture, Earl wrote books on it — he was a savant of this kind of approach," Kirkpatrick said. His other co-founder, Dubravko Babiç, is a materials expert who focuses on gallium nitride, which without delving too far into the details is used in combination with silicon to create high-efficiency chip architectures. They first collected a $5 million contract from DARPA, thinking it could be used to shrink military radios, but soon realized the tech reached well beyond the defense category, and brought it to telecoms.

The resulting "Miracle" device (which just looks like a normal PCB, by the way) is so dissimilar to existing infrastructure that they've had trouble getting prospective companies to understand its qualities. "But a little over a year ago the doubters got everything they needed — we demoed it on top of a mast. You can doubt the tech all you want, but when you light it up on a mast it's game over," Kirkpatrick said.

Still, he admitted, the infrastructure market is conservative. These are companies paying huge sums to build millions of installations to serve hundreds of millions of people — they tend to go with what they know works even if there's a newcomer out there that's better and cheaper. But a pilot test at Fort Hood should show off Eridan's 5G small cell capabilities, which assuming all goes well should lead into commercial deployments around the end of the year.

The Eridan team and their owners. CEO Doug Kirkpatrick is center in a pink shirt.

What likely convinced them, beyond the existential threat of linear amps reaching the theoretical limits of the amount of data they can handle, is the further expandability of Eridan's tech. It would be enough to make 5G deployments cheaper and better — but what about the next upgrade?

The latest signal protocols coming from mobile data authorities and standard setters involve 8-bit signals pushing 256 QAM — we won't get into the technical details here either but you can think of it as equivalent to home internet bandwidth. Essentially the more bits you can fit in a given stretch of signal, the more data you can deliver, though as is always the case with wireless, the more risk there is that this increasingly complex and fragile signal doesn't arrive intact.

As you can imagine, going from analog to digital production of that signal has a huge effect on how effective a transmission is. "Which do you think propagates farther, a clean signal or a dirty signal?" asked Kirkpatrick, obviously rhetorically. The use of GaN allows the system to operate at high voltages, removing the need for an amplifier at all, further improving signal because amplifiers amplify "the crud along with the good" in a dirty signal.

Eridan had an experimental 10-bit, 1024-QAM released by 3GPP working within hours of its release, and has moved on to showing in a lab setting that they can transmit a 16-bit, 64K (i.e. 65,536)-QAM signal. (Trust that people who like wireless protocols will find that number very impressive.)

The promise of being a major part of infrastructure that needs to be built out for a decade and more has clearly activated the check-writing portions of investors' brains. After the $5 million from DARPA, Eridan has raised a total of $46M between today's B round announcement and an secret $8M A round. The latest round was led by Capricorn Investment Group, Monta Vista Capital, and Social Capital.

The money will go towards hiring up and manufacturing — "we're setting up to make tens or hundreds of millions of these things," said Kirkpatrick. Though he couldn't name the prospective customers, it's not hard to imagine the likes of whom would benefit from this hardware. Basically, if you've heard them hollering about 5G at some point in the last 5 years, they're probably on the list.

Commercial deployments should start appearing early next year after the official demonstrations at Ft Hood and elsewhere. You probably won't notice anything — but then again, that's kind of the point.

Recommended Stories

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program. The partnership would decrease base station costs to make broadband more accessible worldwide. AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units. Also Read: Intel Fires Up Rivalry With Nvidia, TSMC With AI Chip Launch Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called O

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • Bitcoin news – live: Crypto prices collapse as investors say they have lost fortunes

    Follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin, as well as other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano

  • Google Creates Wallet App for Credit Cards, Tickets, Car Keys

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google will let consumers store and use credit cards, event tickets and car keys in a new Wallet app that it’s separating from its longtime Pay app. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Cov

  • China’s internet platforms are revealing user location—and embarrassing nationalist bloggers

    After a number of Chinese social media platforms began displaying user locations drawn from internet protocol addresses, it turned out some of the country’s most nationalistic online figures share one thing in common: They are all abroad. The reveal led many to mock the influencers for their so-called “offshore patriotism,” a term used for those who aggressively defend China from the comfort of their foreign residences. “To be anti US is [their] work, and going to live in the US is [their] real life,” said a user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

  • UPDATE 4-Google's second try at computer glasses translate conversations in real time

    The science-fiction is harder to see in Google's second try at glasses with a built-in computer. A decade after the debut of Google Glass, a nubby, sci-fi-looking pair of specs that filmed what wearers saw but raised concerns about privacy and received low marks for design, the Alphabet Inc unit on Wednesday previewed a yet-unnamed pair of standard-looking glasses that display translations of conversations in real time and showed no hint of a camera. The new augmented-reality pair of glasses was just one of several longer-term products Google unveiled at its annual Google I/O developer conference aimed at bridging the real world and the company's digital universe of search, Maps and other services using the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

  • Sonos debuts new entry-level Ray sound bar at $279, adds spring color options for Roam speaker

    Sonos Inc. revamped its product lineup Wednesday, adding an entry-level sound bar and new color options for its portable Roam speaker.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Activists call for Zoom to abandon emotion-tracking technology

    More than 25 groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, say that the tech could introduce bias and risks violating personal privacy.

  • Why Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Could Be Worth Watching

    Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • Intel Arc A-Series GPU launch was just delayed

    There’s a lot of excitement around Intel joining the graphics market. The company already debuted its new Arc laptop cards, but we’ve yet to see much from the desktop side of things. Now, with GPU prices continuing to fall, Intel has announced a delay to the launch of the Intel Arc A-Series GPUs. Intel Arc … The post Intel Arc A-Series GPU launch was just delayed appeared first on BGR.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apollo Neuroscience taps former Apple, Facebook pioneer as chief technology officer

    One of Pittsburgh Inno’s 2022 Startups to Watch, Apollo Neuroscience, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed a new chief technology officer.

  • Google’s Android 13 coming later this year with Wallet app, improved security

    Google's Android 13 is coming later this fall with an improved Google Wallet app and updated security features.