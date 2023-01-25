U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.35
    -17.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,648.39
    -85.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,250.65
    -83.62 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.28
    -6.33 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.35
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.40
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.0220 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5180
    -0.6470 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,621.05
    -379.34 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.51
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Erie Indemnity to host fourth quarter and year-end 2022 pre-recorded conference call and webcast

·1 min read

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) will host a pre-recorded audio webcast with the financial community providing financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 on Friday, February 24th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Erie Indemnity will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 23rd.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)
Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

The pre-recorded audio will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.erieinsurance.com/about/investors.aspx.

To access the pre-recorded audio via phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

To automatically receive Erie Indemnity financial news by email, please visit www.erieinsurance.com and subscribe to email alerts.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-pre-recorded-conference-call-and-webcast-301730707.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) sold off on Wednesday, falling by more than 8% by 10:30 a.m. ET. Weighing on the utility were its fourth-quarter results. NextEra Energy reported mixed fourth-quarter results.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Why QuantumScape, Freyr, and Plug Power Stocks Just Dropped

    EV investors are nervous today, but one thing they need not worry about: Plug Power won't deliver bad news tonight.

  • Down 44% in 2022, Is Ford an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

    Ford (NYSE: F) might be a legacy automaker, but it does not want to get left behind in the EV revolution. Investors who want to get in on the electric vehicle boom might have an excellent choice with this dividend-paying stock.

  • The U.S. Sending Tanks to Ukraine. Here’s Who Makes Them.

    The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Dropped, but Canoo Soared Today

    The EV sector is starting to mature enough for one widely followed analyst to begin picking winners and losers.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued foreign stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. According to JPMorgan’s projections, the global economy is expected to grow at a meagre rate of […]

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • 12 Cheap Biotech Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap biotech stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the biotech sector, you can go directly to see 5 Cheap Biotech Stocks To Buy. The biotechnology sector has been on the rise over the past three decades. Several forecasts expect the sector […]

  • This Fast-Growing Tech Company Expects to Add Staff This Year

    At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Palantir CEO Alex Karp said that it may hire a couple hundred workers this year, even as many tech companies continue to cut staff. In Palantir's most recent quarterly results, it reported revenue of $478 million for the period ending Sept. 30, 2022, which equaled a year-over-year increase of 22%. Many big tech companies that are laying off staff deal with consumer-related products and services.

  • 3 Buffett-Type Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has averaged 20% returns over multiple decades, and there isn't much mystery as to how it has done so: by investing in quality businesses at reasonable valuations. Three stocks that wouldn't look out of place in Berkshire's portfolio and that have qualities Buffett would desire include Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Healthcare companies don't normally take up a big share of Berkshire's portfolio, but one healthcare stock that was in there as recently as last year was Bristol Myers Squibb.

  • Vanguard Predicts Stock Returns — You're Not Going To Like Them

    If Vanguard's predictions are right, those future asset returns likely aren't what investors are hoping for.

  • Could Roku Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), in particular, was absolutely hammered -- its shares crashed by 82% in 2022. As of this writing on Jan. 23, Roku shares are trading hands at around $55, with a price-to-sales multiple of 2.4. In comparison, the Nasdaq Composite index's average annual return was 13.7% over the past 10 years.

  • Norfolk Southern (NSC) Hikes Dividend to Gratify Shareholders

    Norfolk Southern (NSC) has an impressive record of paying dividends.The company has announced a 9% increase in the quarterly dividend.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

    Does the January share price for Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Patience Is Required If You're Going to Trade AT&T: Here's the Play

    On Wednesday morning, AT&T , or "Telephone" as traders once referred to the company in the way they once referred to McDonald's as "Burgers", released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three-month period ended December 31st, AT&T posted GAAP EPS of a loss of $3.20. A total of $3.81 per share worth of adjustments were made, primarily ($3.57) for impairments, abandonments, and restructuring.

  • Is Trending Stock Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a New Strong Buy Stock

    Transocean (RIG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).