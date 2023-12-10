Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.27

The board of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 7.1% on the 23rd of January to $1.27, up from last year's comparable payment of $1.19. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Erie Indemnity's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Erie Indemnity's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Erie Indemnity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $2.37, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Erie Indemnity Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Erie Indemnity has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.2% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Erie Indemnity's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Erie Indemnity stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

