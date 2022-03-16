U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.25
    +67.80 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,913.36
    +369.02 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,300.66
    +352.04 (+2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.40
    +40.44 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.53
    +0.09 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.10
    -15.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.36 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1690
    +0.0090 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    +0.0071 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4380
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,702.97
    +1,533.71 (+3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.71
    +31.15 (+3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.44
    +120.74 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Erie Insurance Names Partha Srinivasa Executive Vice President and CIO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ERIE

Srinivasa will join the company from Verisk Analytics where he serves as SVP, chief data and insurance information officer

ERIE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced that Parthasarathy "Partha" Srinivasa has been named the company's next executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective April 4.

Partha Srinivasa, executive vice president and CIO, Erie Insurance
Partha Srinivasa, executive vice president and CIO, Erie Insurance

Srinivasa comes to ERIE from Verisk Analytics, one of the world's largest data analytics firms with customers in the insurance, financial services and energy sectors. At Verisk, he served as senior vice president and chief data officer (CDO), responsible for the company's insurance segment data and technology as well as enterprise-wide data and analytics. Prior to Verisk, he held multiple technology leadership roles as a global CIO and CTO at companies including Zurich Financial Services, Tokio Marine HCC, Farmers Insurance and Safe Auto. His appointment at ERIE follows the December 2021 retirement of Bob Ingram, who served in the CIO role at ERIE for more than nine years.

ERIE President and CEO Tim NeCastro said Srinivasa is a highly respected IT executive with deep experience in the insurance and financial services sector.

"I look forward to welcoming Partha to the ERIE Family and building on the momentum Bob and our IT leaders have established," said NeCastro. "His experience is a great match for where we want to go as an organization and the critical role technology plays in getting us there."

Srinivasa will report to NeCastro in the CIO role and become a member of the company's executive council. He brings more than 25 years of IT experience to ERIE's executive team, including insurance expertise in platform modernization across multiple legacy systems, digital transformation, cloud strategy and development, innovative technology solutions for claims support, talent upskilling and customer analytics and insights.

"Equally important, Partha's approach and demeanor are a great fit for ERIE's distinct culture and commitment to service," added NeCastro.

Srinivasa began his career in technology consulting before transitioning to the financial services and insurance industry. He has also earned global industry recognition, including being named a Top 10 Global CIO in 2015 and Top 10 CTO in the world in 2013.

A native of India, he earned a master's degree in management from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Annamalai University, India.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)
Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-insurance-names-partha-srinivasa-executive-vice-president-and-cio-301504070.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Xi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After a brutal 12 months for Chinese equities, Wednesday’s session was looking like a tepid bounce off multi-year lows until the headlines started rolling from Beijing. Then greed quickly replaced the panicked selling of the past few days.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russ

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.