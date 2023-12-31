ErieBank announces leadership promotions

Dec. 31—ErieBank has announced several leadership promotions in Northeast Ohio that will take effect on Jan. 1, including Tim Flenner assuming the role of market executive for Ohio.

Flenner joined ErieBank in 2005 and most recently held the role of senior vice president/commercial area manager and is based out of its Mentor office, according to a news release.

Flenner also currently serves as president of the Lake County Development Council and is the vice chairman of the Lake County Workforce Development Board. Additionally, he is a board member of the Perry Joint Economic Development District and the Perry Public Library.

In this new capacity, Flenner will lead a team of commercial lenders and drive business development opportunities across all lines including retail banking, private banking, wealth management, and treasury management, the release stated.

Meanwhile, Wesley Gillespie, currently serving as ErieBank regional president, will assume the role of president. Gillespie replaces David Zimmer, who has announced that he will be transitioning into a new role after 18 years as the founding president.

Also, Chrystal Fairbanks has been promoted to assistant vice president and regional manager for ErieBank Ohio where she will oversee daily operations of the Ohio offices located in Ashtabula, Lake, and Cuyahoga counties.

Fairbanks brings over 25 years of banking experience and expertise to her new role, where she will be responsible for collaborating with office managers to achieve established goals and provide a best-in-class service, the release stated

She will work closely with the executive team to identify new markets for ErieBank as well as manage talent acquisition. She will also maintain her current role as the ErieBank Ashtabula community office manager.