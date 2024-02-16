On Erie's West 8th Street, a $100 million tech company hides in plain sight

It seemed like a bold move in 2018 when Erie native Jeremy Young moved his technology company, Federal Resources Corp., from northern Virginia to Erie.

Young's fledgling firm had annual sales of $7 million at the time. But he was predicting big things, suggesting that revenues could reach $75 million within a few years.

Jeremy Young, CEO of Erie-based Federal Resources Corp., speaks May 18, 2021 at Mercyhurst University. He announced that his company is the new sponsor of the cyber labs at Mercyhurst University.

It seemed like an ambitious goal in a town not known as a high-tech center.

Now, five years later, Federal Resources has topped $100 million in annual revenues. And Young — the 48-year-old son of an Erie firefighter and a mother who started her own housecleaning services — is eyeing even loftier goals.

The company has won contracts worth $881 million

Eventual revenues of $250 million a year aren't out of reach, Young said.

The company, which has its headquarters at 440 W. Eighth St., is trending in the right direction. Federal Resources ranks 710th on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies with combined growth of 827% over the last three years.

And sales are still growing.

Jeremy Young, CEO of Federal Resources, is shown in this 2021 file photo.

The U.S. Department of State announced in December that it would award a series of contracts to Federal Resources worth $881 million over the next five years for software, hardware and support services.

Young said he's gratified and excited by the company's success. But the experience is not entirely unfamiliar.

"This is the first time being the CEO and doing it with my own company," he said. "But this is the fifth time in my career of going from zero to $100 million. I was always doing it for someone else. But you have a bit of a roadmap."

A graduate of Clarion University, Young served as vice president of cybersecurity for DLT Solutions in Herndon, Virginia, where sales topped $100 million during the 18 months he spent there.

A corporate career that began with Hewlett-Packard in 1999 included executive roles at a handful of other companies.

Young had every reason to count himself as a success in those earlier roles. But he found himself dreaming of moving back to Erie to run a business of his own.

He wanted his company to be nimble and free from the processes that can constrain big companies. But he also wanted to borrow ideas from the world of corporate America.

"Every one of my experiences have positives to it," he said. "What you try to do is to take those positives and create my own thing."

A big little company

There aren't many $100 million companies operating from renovated buildings along West Eighth Street.

FRC has about 80 employees nationwide, including about 40 at 440 W. Eighth St. The rest are scattered, including at the company's new office in northern Virginia.

The number of employees is smaller than the sales volume might suggest. Much of the company's work is done by subcontractors. Even so, Federal Resources "brings a different dollar to Erie," Young said.

In other words, money that Federal Resources pays to local vendors and to its employees is money that might not otherwise have found its way to this corner of Pennsylvania.

The goal is more growth

That doesn't mean Young is content with the status quo.

"The people we have in house and the talent we have been bringing in is great." Young said. "But at the end of the day, I want to have more. We are working on next ventures and projects. We are looking at how do we grow to $250 million, how do we create 500 jobs and how do we make it more advantageous for young talent to stay."

Federal Resources has been working since May 2021 to help develop some of that talent as the sponsor of the Federal Resources Corporation Cyber Education Center at Mercyhurst University.

The company, which provides internships for computing, intelligence studies and business students, has hired a number of Mercyhurst students for full-time jobs.

Federal Resources, which operates a network operations center at Mercyhurst, also plans to operate a technology-focused incubator within that space.

The relationship has been good for Erie and Mercyhurst, said Sam McCrimmon, vice president for advancement and external relations at Mercyhurst.

"Jeremy Young has had the vision to grow Erie into a leading technology corridor, even moving his corporate headquarters to Erie to directly affect this vision," McCrimmon said. "Mercyhurst University is proud to be part of this and to support this vision through our partnership with FRC, faculty, staff and students."

James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, likes the jobs that FRC has created. And he also appreciates the exposure the company provides for Erie by hosting a conference here every two years.

"Jeremy Young is a great example of what we want in our community," Grunke said.

In Erie for good

Young is especially firm on one point. Whatever impact this technology company will have on Erie and its workforce, it will not be temporary. There are simply no plans to decamp for the suburbs of Washington, D.C., or anywhere else for that matter.

"We are here to be the mothership," he said. "That is our function."

There are challenges associated with that decision.

"It was always easier to stay in D.C.," he said. "But it's always been the intention to have the lion's share of the company be here."

The challenges of doing business from Erie include air travel, especially since United Airlines discontinued direct flights from Erie to Washington Dulles International Airport in March 2022.

But the company is making it work. Young said Erie-based employees make regular car trips to Washington, D.C.

"We have always looked a little wonky, being a federal solutions provider in Erie, Pennsylvania," he said.

But Young said he's committed to that mission.

"I am from here," he said. "It was always our mission to be up here, doing exactly what we have been doing."

He said there's been nothing to make him regret that decision.

"We keep getting good people," he said. "What I love about that is we have a great work ethic. Over the last six years, I have seen our folks start their families, buy homes, vacation, all of that stuff."

Most of the people he's hired in Erie are from Erie, including Chief Financial Officer Doug Campbell, a former classmate of Young at both Blessed Sacrament and Cathedral Preparatory School.

And while Federal Resources seems to have outgrown its office, the company is looking for another in Erie's West Bayfront community.

The offices of Federal Resources are located at 440 W. Eighth St. in Erie.

"It's much more personal than other jobs in my career," Young said. "There is just more to it because it's Erie. It's like you have a chip on your shoulder to prove everyone wrong."

