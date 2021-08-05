Erin Stewart Shares Ways to Freshen Up a Summer Menu With the TipsOnTV Blog

Affordable Time-Saving Trends and Nutrient-Rich Recipes from a Top Nutrition Expert and Food Entrepreneur

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the perfect time to recharge and renew. One way to make that happen is with fun and easy meal prep. Learning simple ways to update summer menus for day trips, summer camps, vacations or just taking a break is as easy as 1-2-3 according to food and fitness expert Erin Stewart. Whether planning meals for two people or a group of 20, learn how easy it is to update any menu with nutritious, fresh, cost-saving recipes and foods.

A SIMPLE ITEM TO UPDATE A MENU

At their peak right now and available nationwide are California Valencia oranges. They are a juicy and delicious addition to any summer menu. They are perfect as a snack, with a ton of nutrients to support a strong and healthy body. Also, great in a salad, like a radicchio, fennel, and Valencia orange salad which is light and filling. Or mix it up and use them on the grill with Valencia oranges for a glaze on kebabs. The citrus compliments anything on a grill. And enjoy the perfect summer beverage, a Fizzy Valencia Orange Margarita. California Valencia oranges offer 70% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C in just one orange. For more information about California oranges, visit www.californiacitrusgrowers.com.

KEEP HEALTHY HABITS INTACT WHEN ON THE ROAD

Often, the hardest part of taking a vacation or a road trip is staying on track with healthy habits. Try packing Premier Protein High Protein Shakes. The newest flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter, is the ideal balance of sweet and salty. It helps keep away those unhealthy chocolate-peanut butter temptations on the road. Plus, it has 30 grams of protein, 160 calories, and 1 gram of sugar and antioxidants Vitamins C & E which help support a healthy immune system. For more information, visit www.premierprotein.com.

SHOPPING TIPS FOR UPDATING A MENU

Whip up delicious meals like shrimp tacos with mango salsa or create easy shrimp rolls with Save A Lot, a one-stop-shop for creating healthy seafood-inspired dishes. Everything shoppers need is available at Save A Lot, the go-to neighborhood value grocer and the ultimate destination for seafood recipe essentials. Also, be sure to sign up for Save A Lot's "99 Days of Summer" campaign, running through Sept. 6 to win prizes, daily deals, and coupons, at savealot.com.

