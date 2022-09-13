U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.33 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.67
    +0.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0149 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1490
    -0.0191 (-1.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7850
    +1.9850 (+1.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,210.73
    -2,141.29 (-9.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

Erin Ventures Announces Successful Closing of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Erin Ventures Inc.
·2 min read
Erin Ventures Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin" or the "Company") [TSXV:EV] is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (August 26, 2022) warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program") intended to encourage the exercise of up to 9,618,322 unlisted common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Eligible Warrants") exercisable for one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

Eligible Warrants that remain unexercised following the completion of this early exercise program continue to be exercisable for Common Shares on the original terms as they existed prior to the Program.

Pursuant to the Program, the holders exercised 7,499,570 Eligible Warrants for proceeds of $374,978.50 which will be used for general working capital. Participating holders were issued 7,499,570 additional common share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share until 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on September 9, 2023 at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

The Incentive Warrants and any Common Shares issuable on the exercise thereof will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Program is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and is subject to the receipt of all final regulatory approvals, including final approval of the Exchange. The number of Eligible Warrants exercised by insiders of the Company was 2.92 % of the total Eligible Warrants.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tim Daniels, President

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Erin Ventures Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
www.erinventures.com
645 Fort Street, Suite 203
Victoria BC V8W1G2
Canada

Erin's Public Quotations:
Canada
TSX Venture: EV

Europe
Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715893/Erin-Ventures-Announces-Successful-Closing-of-Early-Warrant-Exercise-Incentive-Program

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Nasdaq and S&P have worst day since June, Dow wipes out gains from last four sessions

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at how markets closed on Tuesday, with a major sell-off bringing stocks down.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • IBM, CVS and 10 Other Stocks That Are Too Cheap Now

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that Redditors of WallStreetBets are buying in September. If you want to explore more stocks that Redditors are bullish on in September, you can also take a look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. WallStreetBets became popular after a group of […]

  • Why Unity Software Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Year to date, Unity is down 74%. This raises the likelihood of further interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the near term. Higher interest rates are bad for stocks that trade at high valuations since it means a lower present value for future profits when estimating the long-term value of a business.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers of this morning. If you want to check out some more stocks losing value on Tuesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Notable stocks from the tech and communication services sectors, including Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Lumen […]

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives