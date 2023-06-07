Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.'s (NYSE:ZGN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Luxury industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 0.7x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Ermenegildo Zegna Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ermenegildo Zegna has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Ermenegildo Zegna?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Ermenegildo Zegna's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 16%. As a result, it also grew revenue by 13% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 10% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 8.2% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ermenegildo Zegna is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Ermenegildo Zegna's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look into Ermenegildo Zegna shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ermenegildo Zegna you should be aware of.

