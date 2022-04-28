U.S. markets closed

Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ero Copper Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ERO
Ero Copper Corp.
Ero Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 76,996,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 85.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 7, 2022 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 8, 2022 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the nine nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted

Percentage of Votes Cast

Director Nominee

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Christopher Noel Dunn

71,129,099

1,413,951

98.05

%

1.95

%

David Strang

72,433,163

109,887

99.85

%

0.15

%

Lyle Braaten

67,150,302

5,392,748

92.57

%

7.43

%

Steven Busby

71,571,422

971,628

98.66

%

1.34

%

Dr. Sally Eyre

64,584,767

7,958,283

89.03

%

10.97

%

Robert Getz

71,292,135

1,250,915

98.28

%

1.72

%

Chantal Gosselin

72,223,489

319,561

99.56

%

0.44

%

John Wright

72,422,185

120,865

99.83

%

0.17

%

Matthew Wubs

72,431,725

111,325

99.85

%

0.15

%


APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted

Percentage of Votes Cast

Appointment of Auditor

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

KPMG LLP

76,968,226

28,212

99.96

%

0.04

%


ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

The non-binding advisory “say on pay” resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular was approved, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Against

For

Against

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

67,576,063

4,966,986

93.15

%

6.85

%


ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, where the Company currently mines copper from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

ERO COPPER CORP.

/s/ David Strang

For further information contact:

David Strang, CEO

Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (604) 335-7504

info@erocopper.com


