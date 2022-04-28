Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 76,996,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 85.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 7, 2022 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.
Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 8, 2022 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Each of the nine nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:
Number of Common Shares Voted
Percentage of Votes Cast
Director Nominee
For
Withheld
For
Withheld
Christopher Noel Dunn
71,129,099
1,413,951
98.05
%
1.95
%
David Strang
72,433,163
109,887
99.85
%
0.15
%
Lyle Braaten
67,150,302
5,392,748
92.57
%
7.43
%
Steven Busby
71,571,422
971,628
98.66
%
1.34
%
Dr. Sally Eyre
64,584,767
7,958,283
89.03
%
10.97
%
Robert Getz
71,292,135
1,250,915
98.28
%
1.72
%
Chantal Gosselin
72,223,489
319,561
99.56
%
0.44
%
John Wright
72,422,185
120,865
99.83
%
0.17
%
Matthew Wubs
72,431,725
111,325
99.85
%
0.15
%
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:
Number of Common Shares Voted
Percentage of Votes Cast
Appointment of Auditor
For
Withheld
For
Withheld
KPMG LLP
76,968,226
28,212
99.96
%
0.04
%
ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
The non-binding advisory “say on pay” resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular was approved, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:
Number of Common Shares Voted
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Against
For
Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
67,576,063
4,966,986
93.15
%
6.85
%
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero Copper Corp is a high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, where the Company currently mines copper from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.
