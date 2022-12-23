U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,245.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,059.50
    +5.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.60
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    +1.07 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +1.90 (+9.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7210
    +0.3690 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,806.56
    -20.89 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.86
    +0.66 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,225.79
    -282.08 (-1.06%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for Caraíba Operations

Ero Copper Corp.
·4 min read
Ero Copper Corp.
Ero Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of its 2022 Technical Report for the Caraíba Operations, which includes information related to the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources as previously announced on November 7, 2022.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, the Surubim mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “target”, “plan”, “expect”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “schedule”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential”, “view” or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future filing of the Technical Report.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks discussed in this press release and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and dated March 11, 2022 (the "AIF") under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involves statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading “Risk Factors”.

The Company’s forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the kings of the bond market during its four-decade bull run, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises:

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises:

  • Why Did Nvidia, AMD, and Intel All Crash on Thursday?

    In this video, I will cover Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), go over some company-specific news, and try and make sense as to why they were down 9%, 7%, and 5%, respectively, on Thursday, Dec.

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management: Here's an Ultra-High-Yield Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.

  • Market trends indicate an equity recovery following ‘extreme pessimism’: Strategist

    Mill Street Research Strategist Sam Burns joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Thursday's market activity, the outlook for the Fed in 2023, and more.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Shares Plunged Today

    Billionaire David Tepper said he was "leaning short" against the market, but investors missed one important qualifier.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Why Applied Materials Fell 9.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell as much as 9.4% in trading on Thursday as positive economic news and data out of China caused the market to fall. There were a number of factors impacting Applied Materials and semiconductor and industrial stocks more broadly. Data from China also indicated that imports of semiconductor equipment fell 40% in November from a year earlier due to U.S. export restrictions.

  • Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The bad news may continue for Tesla into 2023.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • Dow ends nearly 350 points lower after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper fuel worry about rate hikes

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, but ended well off session lows following a fleeting rally in the previous session.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Sank on Thursday

    Investors just woke up to the fact that Carnival's fourth-quarter earnings report actually wasn't that great.

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • AMC shares sink after reverse stock split proposal

    AMC's (AMC) stock sank 7% on Thursday after the country's biggest cinema operator proposed a reverse stock split and a conversion of its preferred equity units into common shares.